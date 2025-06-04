The deadline to claim stimulus checks is over, and new payments are not expected. That is why many Americans who live on a shoestring budget may want to explore all the alternatives in the United States. Financial assistance can be of great support to overcome a rough patch. A good way to get free money is to look for any Guaranteed Income Programs in your State or county.

A Guaranteed Income Program is different from stimulus checks. Basically, they offer monthly payments over time. They could be sent for 6 months, 1 or even 2 years. For example, Magnolia Mother’s Trust in Jackson, Mississippi. It gives $1,000 per month to those recipients who have been chosen for a whole year. They must be low-income black mothers. It also gives them college savings for kids and mental health care services. More details at: https://springboardto.org/socioeconomic-well-being-main-page/

Tax rebates to make up for the lack of stimulus checks

Apart from checking out all the available Guaranteed Income Programs in your State, it is important to find all the information related to tax rebates and tax refunds you may qualify for.

A great payment for eligible citizens in Colorado comes from TABOR refunds, up to $565 for single filers and up to $1,130 for joint filers. The Colorado Department of Revenue Taxation Division reminds taxpayers that you must claim the state sales tax refund (known as TABOR refund) when you file your State income tax return or Property Tax/ Rent / Heat Rebate (PTC) Application.

Those who claimed a 2024 tax refund, the TABOR refund will be issued and combined with your tax refund. Surpluses were refunded in recent tax years differently: Property Tax Reimbursement, Colorado Cash Back (not applicable in 2024), Income Tax Rate Reduction, and Sales Tax Refund. All the information is available at: https://tax.colorado.gov/TABOR.

Financial assistance after stimulus checks

If you are facing food insecurity, you may want to apply for food assistance. Since it is no longer possible to get stimulus checks, it is time for action. Benefits like SNAP or WIC can be of great help, too.

In 2025, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) can pay up to $292 if your household size is one, and up to $1,756 if you are 8 in your household. WIC is aimed at helping Women and children. So, apply for any of the two to get additional money to buy groceries.

Last but not least, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program can also help you get financial support in the United States. It is popularly known as LIHEAP.

As a matter of fact, it is a fantastic program to help keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist American families with energy costs. Reducing the cost of your home bills will definitely come in handy.