CalFresh or SNAP benefits will be made available over the first ten days in June 2025. Therefore, not all Food Stamps are distributed on the same payday. In fact, there is a 10-day payment window. This State bases paydays on the last digit of the client’s case number. So, it is important to check and learn the last digit of your case number to find out when your benefits will be due.

California uses a very simple and straightforward way to arrange payment dates. This logical order can help you remember when your June, July, or August payment will be ready on your CalFresh or EBT card. SNAP benefits can be for single recipients or for families of 8 or even more members. That is why maximum amounts are different for each household size.

CalFresh (SNAP) payment schedule for June 2025

All you have to do is check the last digit of your case number. As it follows a logical order, it will be predictable. Take into account that the payment on June 10 is for those recipients whose case number ends in 0.

CalFresh case ending in 1 = benefits available on June 1st

CalFresh case ending in 2 = benefits available on June 2nd

CalFresh case ending in 3 = benefits available on June 3rd

CalFresh case ending in 4 = benefits available on June 4th

CalFresh case ending in 5 = benefits available on June 5th

CalFresh case ending in 6 = benefits available on June 6th

CalFresh case ending in 7 = benefits available on June 7th

CalFresh case ending in 8 = benefits available on June 8th

CalFresh case ending in 9 = benefits available on June 9th

CalFresh case ending in 0 = benefits available on June 10th

How to apply for CalFresh in June 2025

Remember that if you qualify for the full SNAP amount, you could receive up to $292 if you are an individual. A family or household of 2 can receive up to $536. If you are 3 members, you can receive up to $768 and up to $1,756 if you are 8.

To apply for CalFresh, you can simply visit the website https://www.getcalfresh.org/en. The application process will only take 10 minutes, and you will not have to visit your local SNAP office while you do it online.

Recipients who prefer to apply for CalFresh over the phone, then, can call 1-877-847-3663. This CalFresh Info Line will be for different languages: English, Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Russian. In-person applications are available too, find where to submit applications: https://calfresh.dss.ca.gov/food/officelocator/