The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) claims that it is possible to work while you are receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits as long as you meet the resources and income limits this Federal program establishes in 2025. Thus, it is fine to be receiving Food Stamps while you are working if you still have a limited budget to buy groceries.

What is more, sometimes a SNAP recipient who is an Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents must work for at least 80 hours per month to continue receiving Food Stamps for 3 months in a 3-year period. Thus, not only is it possible, but it can also be mandatory in certain circumstances.

SNAP income limits whether you work or not

These income limits are for SNAP recipients in the 48 contiguous states, the District of Columbia, the United States Virgin Islands, and Guam. They will remain the same through September 30, 2025.

After this date, the 2026 COLA for SNAP will be implemented. So far, the gross monthly income for a household size of 1 is $1,632. The net monthly income is $1,255 for 1 member.

Basically, the gross monthly income refers to 130% of the poverty level while the net monthly income is 100% of the poverty level in the United States of America.

SNAP resources, whether you work or not

For your information, USDA has also set limits to the resources a SNAP recipient can have while they are working or unemployed. So, these limits are for all sorts of situations with the exception of some seniors and people with disability who have higher limits.

Nowadays, SNAP recipients can have resources of up to $3,000. If you exceed this amount in countable resources, you will not be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Are you 60 years old or do you have a qualifying disability? Then, the resources limit for the Food Stamps program is $4,500 instead of $3,000. Thus, it is possible to have more cash or money in the bank account because it may come in handy for health care expenses, rent or other bills.

