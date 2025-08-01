Is your old leaf blower still working? Perhaps you still don’t even have a leaf blower. Amazon new releases can help you get a fantastic tool to get rid of the leaves quickly this fall. Moreover, you can save up to 40% on the Leaf Blower Cordless with Battery and Charger, featuring 500,000 RPM, an Extended Nozzle, a Lightweight Handheld Design, and a turbo jet blower for patio cleaning.

However, if you prefer the other model, which is the Leaf Blower Cordless with Battery and Charger, 520,000 RPM, Extended Nozzle, Lightweight Handheld Design, Turbo Jet Blower for Patio Cleaning, car Blowing Water, Blowing Leaves and Dust, which is grass green in colour, you will be able to save up to 57%. Both models have the same price, though.

How much are these leaf blowers on Amazon?

Both, the yellow and the grass green models are worth $59.99 on Amazon new releases. When it comes to ratings, they have 4.6 stars out of 5. Therefore, it is a great product because more than 269 customers have already tried it.

As a matter of fact, more than 7K leaf blowers were sold in the past month. Which means that many people have tried it and they may have also recommended it to family, friends, and neighbors.

The price difference was huge before the offer. The yellow leaf blower cost $99.99 and the grass green leaf blower $139.99. Therefore, if the features that the green model has you like best, you will take advantage of a 57% discount.

Amazon’s grass green leafblower

What many Amazon’s customers like about this powerful cordless airflow is its speed. It is more powerful than the yellow leaf blower. Some users even use it for dust and debris, apart from leaves.

Its extended nozzle will definitely help you reach tight spots. Besides, it brings batteries that will allow you to work for up to 50 minutes. Since no wires are needed to work with it, it will be easier to move around your garden or house.

People who cannot lift heavy weights should know that it is also popular because of its lightweight and comfort. If you happen to have any questions when you buy it, there is a customer support service 24/7.

Source: