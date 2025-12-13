Several US states are distributing state tax refunds as a relief measure for their residents. These payments, which do not come from the federal government, stem primarily from budget surpluses generated by unexpected revenue from sales taxes, property sales, or natural resources, such as oil in Alaska.

Governors and state legislatures have opted to return these tax surpluses directly to taxpayers to stimulate local spending and garner political support before the end of the year. This local programs disburse money that’s legally entitled to your name.

Holiday Surprise: Up to $1,700 in State Tax Money Heading Your Way

Programs like “kicker credits” in Oregon or inflation rebates in New York reflect a bipartisan trend: both Democrats and Republicans see these checks as a quick way to mitigate the impact of inflation and rising living costs, especially with elections approaching.

With the current deadline of December 12, 2025, these disbursements are being expedited to arrive before the holidays, benefiting millions of households with amounts ranging from $100 to $1,700.

Conversely, federal IRS refunds have largely ceased for this tax year. 2024 taxes, mostly filed between January and April 2025, have already been thoroughly processed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), with the majority of checks issued in the first few months of the year.

From Alaska Oil to NY Rebates: The Full List of Tax Refunds in 15 States

The IRS prioritizes efficiency and closes the bulk of refunds before summer to focus on audits and outstanding collections; only exceptional cases, such as appeals or corrected errors, might extend into December, but these are rare and do not represent a “second round” of massive payments.

This annual pause leaves taxpayers dependent on state initiatives for any additional relief, highlighting the disparity between federal rigidity and state flexibility during times of economic prosperity:

Alaska $1,000 via Permanent Fund Dividend; residents with approved application, oil-funded.

California Up to $1,050 in Middle Class Tax Rebate; 2023 income within limits, eligible filers.

Colorado Up to $1,500 per TABOR Refund; full-time residents who filed 2024 returns.

Florida Up to $1,200 in Property Tax Refund; for low-income homeowners in disaster counties.

Georgia $250–$500 in Excess Tax Refund; income < $75,000 of state surplus.

Illinois $100–$400 in Family Relief Payments; based on household size for 2024 filers.

Indiana $125 in Individual Taxpayer Relief Refund; eligible individual taxpayers.

Maine Up to $1,700 in Family Home Exemption Refund; 2024 filing homeowners.

Massachusetts : Variable (percentage of liability 2021) in Chapter 62F; excess tax collection.

Michigan Average $550 in Working Families Tax Credit; eligible working families.

Minnesota $200–$500 in Inflation Relief Deposits; prior declarations with thresholds.

New Jersey $400–$1,500 in ANCHOR Property Relief; low-income homeowners/tenants.

New York $150–$400 Inflation Rebate; 2023 non-dependent filers, limited income.

Oregon : Variable in Kicker Credit; excess collected applied to refunds.

Pennsylvania : Variable in tax relief rebates; residents in property tax programs.

Virginia $200 individual/$400 joint One-Time Tax Refund; liability 2024 fulfilled.

Don’t miss this opportunity because, as a taxpayer, this money is legally yours. If you live in one of these lucky states, check your eligibility on your state tax department’s website today: one click could mean hundreds of extra dollars in your pocket just in time for the holidays.

Claim what’s yours, invest in your community, or simply treat yourself to something you deserve; in these times, every dollar counts to keep the American spirit alive and thriving.