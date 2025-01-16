One of the largest Social Security payments is for those who file at Full Retirement Age and meet other key requirements. According to the Administration’s payment schedule, there will be one more payday on January 22, 2025.

The thing is only retired workers who filed at Full Retirement Age, worked for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA, and earned the taxable maximum for all those years can receive $4,018 in 2025. But what about the payday eligibility?

Social Security due on January 22, 2025

If you were born from the 21st to the 31st, and you have not collected your retirement benefit payment yet, it is more than likely that January 22 will be your payday.

This Wednesday payment will be for those who have filed and got benefits after April 30, 1997. Thus, you are not entitled if you collected payments before that date. SSI recipients on Social Security do not qualify either.

However, if you are in any of these 2 situations, you will receive your retirement benefit payment on February 3, 2025. SSI recipients will not get their next payment on February 1, but on January 31, 2025, instead.

Other amounts for this Social Security payment

Since few American retired workers will get $4,018 on the 22nd, let’s have a look at other possible amounts. If you were not a high earner, you may receive an amount that is closer to the average payment.

As of December 2024, the average payment was $1,927. Thanks to the COLA increase that will be included in the January 22 payment, retirees can receive about $1,976 on average. The largest benefit payment in retirement is worth $2,831 at 62 and $5,108 at 70 in 2025.

If your monthly payment in retirement is too low, you should apply for Supplemental Security Income. This SSI payment is a Federal program to help seniors and people with a disability make ends meet. Spouses of retired workers can also get monthly payments of about $930 with the 2025 COLA increase.