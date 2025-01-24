The U.S. Government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA) has made official the next payment for retirees in the United States. In fact, the next payday for American workers on retirement benefits will be delivered on February 3, 2025.

Nevertheless, not all retirees will be eligible for this monthly payment. Actually, just 2 groups of retirees can receive this check or direct deposit from Social Security.

Who can receive a check from Social Security on the 3rd?

If you are receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) on January 31, 2025, and you are also collecting Social Security retirement payments, February 3 will be your next payday.

American retirees who received Social Security before May 1997 are also eligible for the payment on February 3, 2025. When it comes to payment amounts, it will depend on how much taxes you paid to SSA, the number of years you worked for, and the age you filed among other factors.

After the Social Security payment on February 3, there will be 3 more paydays for retirees in the United States. Checks and direct deposits will also be disbursed on:

February 12: if your birth date falls from 1-10

February 19: if your birthday is from 11-20

February 26: if born from 21-31

Will you receive the largest Social Security payment in February?

To know if you are eligible for a payment worth $5,108 you need to have worked for a minimum of 35 years. What is more, you must have filed at the age of 70.

Requirements are not over since you must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years too. Not only will you need to have such a high wage for so many years, but you must also have had jobs covered by SSA.

If you happen to receive the lowest Social Security payment possible in February, you may also want to apply for SSI benefits. In this way, you will receive additional money to make ends meet.