A newly released operational blueprint from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirms the agency is on track to implement its most significant administrative overhaul in decades. The plan, mandated by the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), focuses on automating processes for an estimated 40 million taxpayers with “simple returns.”

According to internal documents obtained and verified by several news sites, the changes are slated to be fully operational for the 2026 tax filing season, beginning January 2026. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel is scheduled to present the finalized plan to Congress next week.

IRS Announces New “Simple File” System for 2026

The core of the initiative is a new “Simple File” program. Taxpayers who meet specific criteria—including those with income solely from W-2 wages, limited interest and dividend income, and who claim only the standard deduction—will be identified by the IRS.

These individuals will receive a pre-populated tax return in late January or early February. Commissioner Werfel stated the goal is to reduce unnecessary burden. “For millions of Americans, the tax filing process should be a matter of review, not reconstruction,” Werfel said in a prior congressional hearing.

“Our data shows we have the information to accurately pre-fill returns for a significant portion of the population. This is about using that information to give people time back,” he added.

How the IRS “Simple File” Program Will Work

The system will operate through a secure online portal on IRS.gov. Eligible taxpayers will receive a notification letter by mail and see an alert when they log into their IRS Online Account.

The pre-filled return, officially called a “Proposed 1040-SF,” will include data the IRS already possesses: W-2 wage information from employers, 1099-INT and 1099-DIV data from banks and brokers, and basic personal information. The standard deduction will be applied automatically.

The taxpayer’s role is to review, confirm, or modify the information. They can add any missing income, such as from a forgotten savings account, or adjust their filing status. If the pre-filled data is confirmed as accurate, the taxpayer can submit the return with a single electronic signature.

The Pilot Program for Selected Taxpayers

No third-party software or manual form entry will be required. For those who owe a balance, payment options will be integrated. For those due a refund, it can be directed to a bank account on file or mailed.

“The taxpayer’s role is to review, confirm, or modify the information,” an IRS summary document reads. “If the proposed return is complete and accurate, filing requires only a single affirmative action by the taxpayer.” The program is entirely voluntary; individuals can opt out and file traditionally.

The IRS estimates that approximately 40 million tax returns for the 2025 tax year will qualify for the Simple File program. This represents about 22% of all individual returns filed annually. A pilot program involving 50,000 voluntary participants in 13 states is currently underway for the 2024 filing season, with results expected to be included in Werfel’s final report.

If successful, the IRS has outlined potential future expansion phases. These could eventually include simple business income from Schedule C, common education credits, and retirement savings deductions. The ultimate goal, as stated in the blueprint, is to make voluntary compliance as effortless as possible for a broad swath of taxpayers.