If you are an American taxpayer and you have not filed yet, the IRS wants you to use Free File this summer. Thus, extension filers are encouraged by the Internal Revenue Service to use this online tool as soon as possible. Bear in mind that the more you delay filing, the less time you will have to prepare your tax return. So, don’t wait until the October 15, 2025, deadline.

Of course, if you qualify for an IRS tax refund, it would also be better for your finances to get this extra money. On average, direct deposits are worth $3,034 as of May 9, 2025. The average refund amount is slightly lower than direct deposits, but it is also a great amount because, on average, it is $2,939. Therefore, the average refund amount is 2.4% higher, and direct deposits are about 2.5% higher.

Don’t wait to file until the IRS deadline comes in October

The Internal Revenue Service reminds extension filers that it is advisable to file their tax returns in the summer. Do not put it off because you may have more free time now.

Leaving it for the very last minute could cause errors due to the fact that you may be in a rush. Even if filing your tax return may seem too difficult, the IRS Free File will help you achieve it without much trouble because it is easy to use.

What is more, you can use it for free. However, you will only be able to use the IRS Free File if your adjusted income is $84,000 or less. Those who do not meet the adjusted income requirement have an alternative.

Actually, they can also use the IRS Free File Fillable forms to file their tax returns with additional support. Even if you qualify for Free File and you prefer to choose these forms because you like to prepare your own taxes, you can use them.

When is IRS Free File available?

The Agency reminds taxpayers who requested an extension of time to file that the Free File tool is available 24/7. If you have never used it before, you should know that it basically offers free guided tax preparation.

The advantage of using IRS Free File, apart from having no cost at all, is that eligible taxpayers can prepare their tax returns and they can file their federal returns electronically.

What is more, Free File can be used securely. This is something that many taxpayers worry about when they file electronically because they fear their information may be stolen by hackers.

However, Free File can be used without worrying because it is secure. Besides, it offers trusted partners, which is a relief for those who want their tax return to be submitted correctly and completely. Avoiding any errors is a must to get your refund as fast as possible.

