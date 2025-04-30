The United States Government funds this Federal benefit, and a new monthly payment for SSI recipients is just around the corner. For your information, this will be the only payday for all eligible recipients. So, the May paper checks and direct deposits will be distributed on the same payday. It is not like Social Security payments, which are sent on 4 different dates.

In this way, all SSI recipients can take advantage of getting their monthly supplement at the beginning of the month. In fact, they can plan their budget accordingly. Bear in mind that even if all Supplemental Security Income recipients collect the money on the same date, the amounts they qualify for may be completely different. So some beneficiaries may get an average amount, others the maximum benefit in 2025, and others a small payment.

SSI payment fast approaching

The Social Security Administration (SSA), through its payment schedule, has confirmed that the next Supplemental Security Income payment will be deposited on May 1.

This is the normal payday for this Federal benefit, and remember that there is only one per month. That is, you will only receive 12 per year in total since there are no bonuses or extra payments.

What changes annually are the maximum amount and the COLA figure. The Administration updates retirement, survivor, disability insurance, and Supplemental Security Income when inflation goes up. This is the way SSA helps seniors, survivors, and people with disability maintain their buying power. But there is another payment date in May, which may surprise new recipients.

The June SSI payment arrives in May

An important change in the Supplemental Security Income will take place in its payment schedule for June. June 1 cannot be the payday for SSI because it falls on the weekend.

Social Security always schedules payments on weekdays and never on Federal holidays or the weekend. This will make an interesting coincidence. There are two SSI payments scheduled in May.

Even if it is not a bonus or extra payment, it will be great to receive the SSI payment for June 2 days ahead of schedule. This is particularly important because many Supplemental Security Income recipients collect this check or direct deposit because they have a low income and limited resources.

SSI payment amounts

The amount of your monthly payment will depend on your personal circumstances, earnings, and other factors. For example, an individual can receive up to $967 in May.

An eligible married couple can get up to $1,450. Of course, this will only be possible if they get no reductions. On average, all Supplemental Security Income recipients get about $715.

Seniors aged 65 or older get about $592 per month and on average. If you are between the ages of 18 and 64, you could get up to $763. Only under-18s can receive $831 on average.