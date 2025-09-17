The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program will see a small bump in their checks. The net effect will be different based on how much the Medicare premium changed and other factors. The effect of the COLA is felt in all programs run by Social Security, including SSDI benefits.

SSDI offers a replacement income to workers who, after paying into the system, are unable to do much work due to a serious health problem. Scope and Beneficiaries of the Adjustment According to the Social Security Administration’s latest Monthly Statistical Snapshot, SSDI covered around 7.1 million people in August of 2025, including disabled workers, their children, and survivors.

SSDI Payments to Rise with 2026 COLA

Unlike retirement benefits, whose average monthly amount for an individual worker was $2,008 in 2025, the average benefit for a person on SSDI was $1,582.95. The COLA Bump: How Much SSDI checks Will Increase The short answer to how much the checks will go up is: not very much.

The long answer is: not very much unless the final adjustment gets to be more than 2.7%. That is because the average SSDI check in 2025 was $1,582.95. For a 2.7% COLA, the check would increase by about $42.74, and the new check starting in January 2026 would be $1,625.69.

What if the Increase Reaches 2.8%?

The increase over a year would be $513.12. If the adjustment were to go to 2.8%, the check would increase by $44.32, and the new check starting in January 2026 would be $1,627.27. The increase over a year would be $531.84.

If you are on SSDI, it is a modest increase, but one that can matter for basic needs like utilities or prescription drugs. For the very lowest checks of $967, the increase would be $26.11.

Will Your SSDI Check Actually Get Bigger in 2026?

For the highest checks of $4,018, the increase would be $108.49. The SSA does the math, and sends each person a note either by real mail or online during December of each year.

Factors That Dampen the Final Increase The increase, even if it is a lot, does not always equal an increase to the net check. There are some things that can take back a big chunk of the increase. The biggest one is the Medicare part B premium.

That is the very first deduction that is made from your check if you are on SSDI. It was estimated to be between $185 and $190 for 2026, an increase of about $10-$15. This one item could take back between 20% and 35% of the increase for a typical SSDI check.

IRMAA and Other Deductions Can Reduce SSDI

For some SSDI persons with Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, IRMAA, might make the premium higher. That would be an extra increase for the person.

And other deductions include income tax withholding, garnishments for child support, and even the federal government trying to get money back for debt it is owed. The debate continues, but individuals can do some things to prepare.

For example, people can look at the individual calculations on the https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ site. Or they can change their household budgets. They can also look at other programs that the government might help the individual with.