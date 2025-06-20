Social Security payments will continue on June 25 for SSDI recipients born from the 21st to the 31st. Thus, it will be the last monthly payment for people on Disability Insurance in June. Not all the payment amounts will be the same, so it is important to highlight that the average amount, as of May 2025, is just $1,581. Still, if you had a large wage for many years and you filed after working for decades, you may receive a lot more.

In case you are new to SSDI payments, it is only possible to continue receiving them if you remain eligible. Hence, two important things greatly affect Social Security Disability Insurance eligibility. First of all, your condition must continue. Secondly, if you start working, you must report it to Social Security to see if you still qualify for these disability benefits, or if your benefits should stop or get a reduction.

SSDI payments on June 25

Those Social Security Disability Insurance recipients who have collected one of the previous payments in June do not qualify for the payday on the 25th. What is more, if you are a Supplemental Security Income recipient, you are not eligible for the payment on the 25th either. Instead, you will receive your money on July 3, 2025.

Here’s the summary of the conditions to collect SSDI payments on June 25:

Not be on Supplemental Security Income

To be on Disability Insurance after April 30, 1997

Not have received benefits before May 1997

Not to break SSA rules

Not to be in prison or at an institution at government’s expense

To have been born from the 21st to the 31st, regardless of the month or year you were born in

Those Social Security recipients on these disability benefits who qualify for the July payments will receive their money on July 3, July 9, July 16, or July 23, 2025.

SSDI payments of up to $4,018 on June 25

Although the average amount for all workers on Disability Insurance is $1,508, it could be up to $4,018 in certain cases. This huge difference is possible because a worker has paid the maximum tax SSA sets for 35 years.

Thus, this recipient had jobs covered by the Social Security Administration, paid the taxable maximum for 35 years, too, and filed at the required age. However, many workers with a disability can not work for long.

In fact, SSDI payments have an exception to collect Social Security before age 62. To get retirement benefits at 62, you must have earned at least 40 work credits, which is the same as working for at least ten years.

An SSDI applicant may qualify even if he or she has just worked for 3 years at the age of 34. That is why it is important to know all the SSA rules to see which benefits you qualify for.