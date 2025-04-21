The Social Security payment schedule for May 2025 will start on May 2 for retirees. However, if you are currently collecting Supplemental Security Income payments, you will receive your SSI check or direct deposit on May 1, 2025. The thing is not all retirees qualify for the retirement benefit payment on the 2nd. Some may not receive their benefit until mid or late May.

May 2 will only be your payday if you began getting Social Security retirement benefits before May 1997. The second way to qualify for the May 2 payment, is to have received the May 1 payment for SSI. So, if you are getting Supplemental Security and retirement benefits, May 2 will also be your next payday.

Social Security payments in mid-May

Apart from the May 1 and May 2 payments, there will be no other checks or deposits until May 14. Therefore, many retirees will have to wait until mid-May to get a new deposit or paper check in the United States.

Not only must you be on benefits after April 30, 199, but you must have also been born from the 1st to the 10th. It does not really matter the month you were born because the Administration uses the day to arrange paydays.

So, after the retirement benefit payment on May 2, some retirees will need to wait for at least 12 days. All Social Security deposits are expected on time. Any delays, though unlikely, may have to do with your bank or financial institution’s processing times.

Social Security payments after May 14

Those retirees who are not eligible for the May 2 or May 14 payment, will need to check their birthday to see when their money will be available in their bank accounts.

If you were born from the 11th to the 20th, you will need to wait for your payment to come on May 21, 2025. Retirees whose birthdays fall from the 21st to the 31st will collect their monthly payment on May 28.

When it comes to maximum payment amounts, the Administration can issue payments in May of up to $5,108. Only high earners can get up to $5,108 if they meet all the strict conditions set by SSA. Therefore, it is more likely to receive a Social Security payment of approximately $1,980 if you are a retired worker.

For your information, SSDI recipients will share the payment dates but not the payment amounts. SSDI can pay up to $4,018 in 2025, and on average, Disability Insurance can pay about $1,580 to eligible recipients.

The big surprise for the May calendar is that the May 3 payment has been rescheduled for May 2 because it falls on the weekend. Besides, there will be another SSI payment on May 30, but it is the advanced payment for June 2025.