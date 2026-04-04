The Social Security Administration (SSA) It distributes its monthly payments on different dates depending on each beneficiary’s profile. In April 2026, the first group under the Wednesday scheme will receive their payments on April 8, and the variable that determines that membership is exclusively the date of birth of the holder.

Those whose date of birth falls between the 1st and 10th of any month are included in this payment block. It doesn’t matter if they are retirees, workers with disabilities, survivors of a deceased worker, or eligible dependents: the calendar criterion applies uniformly to all, provided they began receiving benefits from May 1997 onwards.

The SSA administers a scheme in which the oldest beneficiaries — those who began collecting before that date — operate under a different regime and receive their retirement payments in the first days of the month, without linking to the day of birth.

How Much Does Each Beneficiary in This Group Receive?

The monthly amounts are not uniform, because they depend on each person’s work history, years of contributions, the type of benefit they are entitled to, and, fundamentally, the age at which they decided to start receiving it. The SSA establishes different scenarios based on this factor.

A worker who chose to retire at 62 years old — the minimum age allowed — can receive up to $2,969 monthly in 2026. Whoever waited until reaching the full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 years old for the majority, can reach $4,152 per month. And the highest ceiling corresponds to those who postponed the start until age 70, with a maximum of $5,181 monthly.

The 2.8% Increase You’ll Get This Month

However, those values represent the upper limit of what is possible, not the actual average. According to SSA records from February 2026, the average pension check for a retired worker was around $2,076 monthly. That figure more accurately reflects what most beneficiaries actually receive.

The cost-of-living adjustment (known as COLA) corresponding to this year came into effect on January 1, 2026. The rate set was 2.8%, which in practical terms represents an increase of approximately $56 per month for the average retiree.

This mechanism is automatically applied to the nearly 71 million beneficiaries of the program. No paperwork or application is required: the SSA incorporates the adjustment directly into the payments. The COLA is calculated annually based on the variation in the consumer price index for urban workers (CPI-W).

The specific impact of the adjustment varies in each case. A beneficiary with a higher monthly check will see a greater increase in dollars than one with a lower payment, even if the percentage increase is identical for both.

Payment Methods: No More Paper Checks

The SSA issues payments primarily through direct deposit into a bank account, although there are also options such as the Direct Express card. Physical checks are becoming less common and usually take an extra day to arrive at the beneficiary’s address.

Even though the agency releases the funds on the same day set in the calendar — Wednesday, April 8 — crediting times may vary depending on the financial institution. Some banks process the deposit in the early morning; others do so during the day. This difference does not imply any delay on the part of the SSA.

Beneficiaries can check their payment status, update bank details, and download tax documents through an account at My Social Security, the official website of the organization.

The Groups of April 15th and 22nd

The second block of the month includes those born between the 11th and 20th of any month. Their payment date in April is Wednesday the 15th. The third group corresponds to those born between the 21st and 31st, who collect on Wednesday, April 22.

In both cases, the rules of eligibility, the types of benefits, and the amount ranges are equivalent to those of the April 8 group. The only difference is the date on the calendar. All three groups operate under the same scheme in effect since May 1997, and the maximum and average amounts cited for the first group apply equally to the remaining groups.