SNAP payments will continue in Texas through January 28, 2025. Therefore, it is, together with Florida, the State that will take longer to issue all the Food Stamps in January 2025. For your information, some States issue all the benefits on the first day of the month, so January 1 was their only payday, take for example Alaska or Vermont.

The SNAP payment schedule for January in Texas is based on the Food Stamp recipients’ Eligibility Determination Group number. It is also known as the EDG number. But who will receive the money next in Texas?

Next SNAP payments in Texas

If your EDG number ends between 3 through 9, you will be soon receiving your SNAP benefit payments in Texas. They receive money on their Lone Star cards early in the month because they certified before June 1, 2020.

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 3 = SNAP benefits available on January 6th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 4 = Food Stamps available on January 7th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 5 = Food Stamps available on January 9th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 6 = Food Stamps available on January 11th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 7 = Food Stamps available on January 12th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 8 = Food Stamps available on January 13th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 9 = Food Stamps available on January 15th

SNAP payment in Texas if certified after June 1, 2020

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 00-03 = Food Stamps available on January 16th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 54-57 = Food Stamps available on January 16th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 04-06 = Food Stamps available on January 17th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 58-60 = Food Stamps available on January 17th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 07-10 = Food Stamps available on January 18th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 61-64 = Food Stamps available on January 18th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 11-13 = Food Stamps available on January 19th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 65-67 = Food Stamps available on January 19th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 14-17 = Food Stamps available on January 20th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 68-71 = Food Stamps available on January 20th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 18-20 = Food Stamps available on January 21st

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 72-74 = Food Stamps available on January 21st

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 21-24 = Food Stamps available on January 22nd

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 75-78 = Food Stamps available on January 22nd

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 25-27 = Food Stamps available on January 23rd

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 79-81 = Food Stamps available on January 23rd

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 28-31 = Food Stamps available on January 24th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 82-85 = Food Stamps available on January 24th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 32-34 = Food Stamps available on January 25th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 86-88 = Food Stamps available on January 25th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 35-38 = Food Stamps available on January 26th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 89-92 = Food Stamps available on January 26th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 39-41 = Food Stamps available on January 27th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 46-49 = Food Stamps available on January 27th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 93-95 = Food Stamps available on January 27th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 42-45 = Food Stamps available on January 28th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 50-53 = Food Stamps available on January 28th

Eligibility Determination Group number ending in: 96-99 = Food Stamps available on January 28th

As for the SNAP amounts in Texas, they are the same maximum payments as in the 48 contiguous States: