While the USDA has announced the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefit payments for next week, some Food Stamp recipients are receiving their checks today or tomorrow. Some States even issued all their monthly payments on the first day in 2025. That is the case in Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota.

As for the maximum amounts SNAP recipients can get in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia, it could be up to $292 if you are living on your own. Married couples or households of 2 can get up to $536. If you are 3 members, it could be up to $768, or 4 up to $975, 5 up to $1,158, 6 up to $1,390 7 up to $1,536, and 8 up to $1,756.

SNAP payments from January 5 through January 11, 2025

States like Hawaii, Nebraska, and New Hampshire will only issue payments on January 5. As a matter of fact, this will be the last payday in January. Florida and Texas will send Food Stamps through January 28, 2025.

Arizona: January 1-13

California: January 1-10

Colorado: January 1-10

Delaware: January 2-23

Florida: January 1-28

Georgia: January 5-23

Hawaii: January 5

Idaho: January 1-10

Illinois: January 1-10

Indiana: January 5-23

Iowa: January 1-10

Kansas: January 1-10

Kentucky: January 1-19

Louisiana: January 1-23

Maine: January 10-14

Maryland: January 4-23

Massachusetts: January 1-14

Michigan: January 3-21

Minnesota: January 4-13

Mississippi: January 4-21

Missouri: January 1-22

Montana: January 2-6

Nebraska: January 5

Nevada: January 1-10

New Hampshire: January 5

New Jersey: January 5

New Mexico: January 1-20

New York: January 1-9

North Carolina: January 3-21

Ohio: January 2-20

Oklahoma: January 1-10

Oregon: January 1-9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 working days

South Carolina: January 1-10

South Dakota: January 10

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Utah: January 5, 11 and 15

Virginia: January 1-7

Washington: January 1-20

West Virginia: January 1-9

Wisconsin: January 1-15

Guam: January 1-10

Puerto Rico: January 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: January 1-10

SNAP requirements and eligibility criteria for paydays

To receive Food Stamps you must:

file in the State you are currently living

meet income requirements

meet resources limits

general and specific work requirements may apply

may apply U.S citizens and only some non-citizens who meet additional requirements can be eligible

USDA allows States to administer paydays and applications. Therefore, each State may have a different way to arrange paydays. For instance, to get money from SNAP on January 5 in Arkansas, the first letter of your last name must be I or J.

In New York, most counties except Upstate NY (5 boroughs) use the SNAP recipient’s case number. If it ends in 5, you will Receive Food Stamps on January 5, 2025. Visit the source and official USDA website for other States: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/monthly-issuance-schedule