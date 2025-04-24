Families of 5 can receive up to $2,319 if they live in the State of Alaska and up to $1,158 in the 48 contiguous States. SNAP maximum amounts are only for those who meet all the requirements that the USDA established. Therefore, there can be reductions if you are receiving other benefits or earnings while you are receiving Food Stamps.

In case you did not know, SNAP benefits only provide you with part of your monthly budget for food. Hence, you should look for other ways to supplement your income, not to rely on Food Stamps only. Other places where you can receive higher amounts than in the 48 contiguous States are Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Hawaii. On average, a family of 5 gets about $845 in the 48 contiguous States.

SNAP payment dates in May

Since the USDA allows each State or territory to administer SNAP paydays and applications, each recipient may get a payment on a different day. Some States share the paydays, but the way they organize them may vary.

For example, some paydays are based on your Eligibility Determination Group number, on your Social Security Number, or even on the first letter of your last name.

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Alaska: May 1

Arizona: May 1 to 13

Arkansas: May 4 to 13

California: May 1 to 10

Colorado: May 1 to 10

Connecticut: May 1 to 3

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Hawaii: May 3 to 5

Idaho: May 1 to 10

Illinois: May 1 to 10

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Iowa: May 1 to 10

Kansas: May 1 to 10

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: May 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: May 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

Montana: May 2 to 6

Nebraska: May 1 to 5

Nevada: May 1 to 10

New Hampshire: May 5

New Jersey: May 1 to 5

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

New York: May 1 to 9

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

North Dakota: May 1

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

Oregon: May 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: SNAP benefits over the first 10 working days in May 2025

Rhode Island: May 1

South Carolina: May 1 to 10

South Dakota: May 10

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: May 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: May 1

Virginia: May 1 to 7

Washington: May 1 to 20

West Virginia: May 1 to 9

Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

Wyoming: May 1 to 4

Guam: May 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: May 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: May 1

Not a SNAP household of five?

If your household size is different, the paydays will still be the same. However, the maximum SNAP amounts will be different. For example, the maximum Food Stamp payment in the 48 contiguous States for one is $292.

If you are 2 people living in the same household and you qualify for SNAP, you can receive up to $536. Families of 3 can receive up to $768, but if you are 4 in your family, it could be up to $975.