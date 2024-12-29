Walmart offers the possibility to buy SNAP-eligible food items online or in-store. In this way, you can save money and even buy groceries from the comfort of your home. Do not forget that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program online purchases at Walmart are available in all 50 States.

So, it is time to know what you can buy using your Food Stamp benefits. Walmart allows you to link a card to your Walmart account so eligible food items can be charged to your EBT card. Obviously, to pay for the non-eligible items you must use a debit or credit card.

SNAP-eligible food items at Walmart

Food Stamps allow recipients to buy healthier food which tends to be more expensive. By saving money, they can afford essentials like fruit and vegetables. Fresh blueberries, bananas, strawberries, clementines, and red seedless grapes are just a selection of the many healthy things SNAP can buy at Walmart.

If you are into meat, fish, or poultry, SNAP can also buy a great deal of choices at Walmart. Let’s not forget about dairy products or eggs. Take for example reduced-fat milk, sweetened condensed milk, or evaporated milk.

Cereals and bread are essential to have a balanced diet. Hence, the SNAP program allows recipients to buy them at Walmart too. Whether you like Great Value 100% Whole Wheat Round Top Bread, Freshness Guaranteed Sliced Italian Bread, or any other options, they are eligible choices.

Can SNAP buy snacks at Walmart?

Believe it or not, USDA allows SNAP recipients to buy snacks at Walmart too. Just to mention a few of the many SNAP-eligible snacks in this store here are a few examples:

Kellogg’s Cinnamon Baked Graham Cracker Sticks, Lunch Snacks,

Nabisco Crowd Favorites Cookie Variety Pack, CHIPS AHOY! Mini & OREO Mini, 30 Snack Packs

Yellowstone Jimmy’s Cowboy Dinner Beef Chili with Beans Frozen Food Meal.

Non-alcoholic beverages are also included in the EBT section at Walmart. Even if you are into gardening you can buy plants and seeds to grow your own food at home and save money.

In order to start purchasing now, you can use this website https://www.walmart.com/browse/food/ebt-eligible-items/976759_9569500_2449072 to see all EBT-eligible items at Walmart’s site. Check USDA list of non-eligible items: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/eligible-food-items