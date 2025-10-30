You wake up on November 1, go to the supermarket, swipe your EBT card at the cashier, and nothing loads. No new CalFresh benefits. For millions of low-income families across California—single moms juggling two jobs, grandparents on fixed pensions, even full-time workers scraping by—that nightmare is about to become real.
The ongoing federal government shutdown, now in its 30th day, has frozen SNAP benefits funding nationwide, and in California, that means 5.5 million people will see empty cards come Friday.
CalFresh Delayed: Why This Is Happening—and When It Might End
The U.S. Department of Agriculture didn’t mince words. “The money’s gone,” a spokesperson said in a blunt memo last week. October benefits hit accounts on schedule because the cash was already locked in. But November? No dice.
The USDA confirmed it won’t tap contingency funds or shift money around. “We simply can’t issue payments on November 1,” the agency stated. That’s not just a California problem—it’s 42 million Americans left hanging. But here in the Golden State, where one in seven residents relies on CalFresh, the impact cuts deepest.
It all started on October 1, when Congress failed to pass a stopgap spending bill. Republicans want deep cuts to social programs and tougher border policies. Democrats refuse to budge without full funding. After 13 failed Senate votes, talks are deadlocked.
CalFresh is unfunded: What you can expect in November
The Congressional Budget Office now estimates the shutdown has already cost the U.S. economy more than $14 billion in lost GDP, with no end in sight. Some analysts say it could drag past the midterms.
Here’s the brutal part: states cannot front the money. CalFresh is 100% federally funded, and the USDA has warned it won’t reimburse any state that tries to step in. Yesterday, California joined 25 other states in suing the federal government, claiming the administration is “unlawfully withholding” funds that were already appropriated.
“This is cruel and entirely avoidable,” Governor Gavin Newsom posted on social media, announcing $80 million in emergency state aid to food banks and mobilizing the National Guard to help distribute meals starting this week.
SNAP benefits aren’t canceled, just delayed
Once the government reopens, November payments will load retroactively, possibly within days. Until then, any remaining October balance on your EBT card is still good. School meals, Medi-Cal, and CalWORKs remain unaffected for now.
Emergency resources: your survival guide
California isn’t waiting for Washington. Here’s what’s available right now:
- CalFresh Helpline: Call 1-877-847-3663 (24/7) or check your case at BenefitsCal.com.
- Food Banks by Region:
Area Resource Contact Statewide California Association of Food Banks cafoodbanks.org – Use the locator tool. San Diego 211 San Diego Dial 211 or visit 211sandiego.org. Los Angeles LA Regional Food Bank LAFoodBank.org/findfood or 211. Orange County Second Harvest Food Bank 211oc.org or 211. Sacramento Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services Call county line: 916-874-5700.
- State Emergency Aid: Governor Newsom’s $80 million is already flowing to over 40 food banks. The National Guard begins meal distributions tomorrow in high-need areas.
- Other Lifelines:
- Dial 2-1-1: 24/7 help for food, housing, and utilities.
- Meals on Wheels: For seniors—contact your local program.
- WIC and CalWORKs: State-funded through at least December.
Stay updated via CDSS.ca.gov or the BenefitsCal app. If you’re a federal employee affected by the shutdown, visit USA.gov/shutdown for additional support.
This mess lays bare how broken Washington has become. But California is fighting back. “We’ll get through this,” one anonymous Democratic senator told me off the record. “We always do.” For now, use what’s left on your card, reach out for help, and spread the word. Hunger doesn’t take a break—but neither does compassion.