You wake up on November 1, go to the supermarket, swipe your EBT card at the cashier, and nothing loads. No new CalFresh benefits. For millions of low-income families across California—single moms juggling two jobs, grandparents on fixed pensions, even full-time workers scraping by—that nightmare is about to become real.

The ongoing federal government shutdown, now in its 30th day, has frozen SNAP benefits funding nationwide, and in California, that means 5.5 million people will see empty cards come Friday.

CalFresh Delayed: Why This Is Happening—and When It Might End

The U.S. Department of Agriculture didn’t mince words. “The money’s gone,” a spokesperson said in a blunt memo last week. October benefits hit accounts on schedule because the cash was already locked in. But November? No dice.

The USDA confirmed it won’t tap contingency funds or shift money around. “We simply can’t issue payments on November 1,” the agency stated. That’s not just a California problem—it’s 42 million Americans left hanging. But here in the Golden State, where one in seven residents relies on CalFresh, the impact cuts deepest.

It all started on October 1, when Congress failed to pass a stopgap spending bill. Republicans want deep cuts to social programs and tougher border policies. Democrats refuse to budge without full funding. After 13 failed Senate votes, talks are deadlocked.

CalFresh is unfunded: What you can expect in November

The Congressional Budget Office now estimates the shutdown has already cost the U.S. economy more than $14 billion in lost GDP, with no end in sight. Some analysts say it could drag past the midterms.

Here’s the brutal part: states cannot front the money. CalFresh is 100% federally funded, and the USDA has warned it won’t reimburse any state that tries to step in. Yesterday, California joined 25 other states in suing the federal government, claiming the administration is “unlawfully withholding” funds that were already appropriated.

“This is cruel and entirely avoidable,” Governor Gavin Newsom posted on social media, announcing $80 million in emergency state aid to food banks and mobilizing the National Guard to help distribute meals starting this week.

SNAP benefits aren’t canceled, just delayed

Once the government reopens, November payments will load retroactively, possibly within days. Until then, any remaining October balance on your EBT card is still good. School meals, Medi-Cal, and CalWORKs remain unaffected for now.

Emergency resources: your survival guide