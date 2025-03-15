SNAP payments will continue through March 28, 2025. The States with the most paydays are Texas and California. The other States will finish delivering Food Stamps much earlier.

For example, several States will only distribute SNAP payments through March 23, while others do so through March 20. Two of them will only send Food Stamps on March 15.

SNAP payments left until March 28

19 out of 50 States have not finished issuing SNAP benefits in the United States. Utah only has one last payday on March 15. To get money on your EBT on this date, the first letter of your last name must be: P or Z. Wisconsin also has a payday on March 15. If your SSN ends in 9, March 15 is your payday.

Alabama: March 4-23

Delaware: March 2-23

Florida: March 1-28

Georgia: March 5-23

Indiana: March 5-23

Kentucky: March 1-19

Louisiana: March 1-23

Maryland: March 4-23

Michigan: March 3-21

Mississippi: March 4-21

Missouri: March 1-22

New Mexico: March 1-20

North Carolina: March 3-21

Ohio: March 2-20

Tennessee: March 1-20

Texas: March 1-28

Utah: March 15

Washington: March 1-20

Wisconsin: March 1-15

Puerto Rico: March 4 – 22

Kentucky is also delivering Food Stamps for just a few days. The SNAP recipient’s case number must end in 7 to get money on the 15th. If it ends in 8 or 9 you will receive your monthly payment on March 17 or 19, respectively.

SNAP payment through March 20

New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington will send SNAP benefits through the 20th. New Mexico arranges paydays using your Social Security Number. For example, if it ends in 18, 38, 58, 78, 98, your payday is March 15, 2025.

Ohio uses SNAP case number to arrange payment dates. The next Food Stamps will be sent to those recipients whose case number ends in 7, 8 or 9, on March 16, 19 or 20 respectively.

Tennessee also uses Social Security Numbers:

SSN ends in 70-74 = SNAP benefits available on March 15th

SSN ends in 75-79 = benefits available on the 16th

SSN ends in 80-84 = benefits available on the 17th

SSN ends in 85-89 = benefits available on the 18th

SSN ends in 90-94 = benefits available on the 19th

SSN ends in 95-99 = benefits available on the 20th