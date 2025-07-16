Americans who like to go on a road trip on the spur of the moment should always take into account gas prices. Needless to say, choosing the states with the lowest gasoline prices can help you save a great deal of money if you are driving thousands of miles on your summer vacation. According to AAA Fuel Prices, “summer gas prices match lows from four years ago.”

So, it is possible to enjoy the price of this fuel that Americans used to have back in 2021. In case you are not sure what “AAA Fuel Prices” is, it is the American Automobile Association’s official website for drivers to track and compare the cost of fuel. Having additional money for your road trip is always positive, so let’s see where you can get a break at the pump and where you may not.

What is the price of gas in the United States?

The national average for a gallon of gasoline reached $3.14 in July. Then, it went up till it reached $3,17, claims the American Automobile Association Fuel Prices website.

For your information, the price of gas had not been so low for four years. Therefore, it means relief for families who need to use their car to go to work every day or whose budget does not allow them to take a flight, and they drive instead.

Often, fuel prices are higher in the summer months because there is a higher demand. There are millions of Americans on vacation, so it is more likely that they drive to their destination.

By now, you must be wondering why gas prices have dipped as low as $3.14 at some point in early July. Actually, it has to do with an abundance of supply in the oil market. Keep in mind that prices have remained steady in 2025 if compared to previous years.

Which States have the highest gas prices in the United States?

As of July 16, 2025, GasPrices.AAA.com claims that the national average is $3.160. When many Americans think of summer vacation, California or Hawaii comes to mind.

In fact, California and Hawaii are the two States with the highest regular gas prices in the United States. As of July 16, 2025, the regular gas price in California is $4.514. Similarly, it is $4.476 in Hawaii.

When it comes to diesel prices, Hawaii has the most expensive prices. It is $5.261 per gallon. California is in second place with a diesel price of $5.190. The third position is for Washington with regular gasoline prices reaching $4.395 and $5.022 for diesel.

Americans with a limited budget can check the states with the lowest fuel prices to plan their road trip accordingly. The states with the lowest regular gasoline prices are:

Mississippi $2.716(regular) – $3.168 (mid-grade) $3.530 (premium) $3.298 (diesel)

Oklahoma $2.746 – $3.139 – $3.436 – $3.278

Tennessee $2.781 – $3.244 – $3.642 – $3.435

Texas $2.787 – $3.259 – $3.613 – $3.264

Louisiana $2.795 – $3.245 – $3.621 – $3.341

Source: