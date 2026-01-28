The SNAP program, essential for millions of families, has updated its figures for fiscal year 2026. Valid until September 30, 2026, the maximum allowances will increase slightly in all contiguous states and Washington, D.C.

A single person will be able to receive up to $298 per month, six dollars more than before. Households of four members will see an increase of $19, to a maximum of $994. For a family of eight, the figure rises to $1,789.

However, these cost-of-living adjustments, calculated annually by the Department of Agriculture, do not affect everyone equally. The actual amount a family receives depends on a complex calculation that deducts 30% of their adjusted net income. Furthermore, the minimum allowance for small households barely increases, remaining at just $24 per month.

SNAP’s New Math: Smaller Benefits Come with Bigger Strings Attached

These modest increases come with a much more profound change. As part of a legal reform passed last summer, the so-called “work requirements” have been significantly expanded. They now apply not only to adults without children up to age 54, but also to those between 55 and 64.

This group, previously exempt, will now have to demonstrate at least 20 hours of work or training per week to retain benefits after three months. Experts estimate that this measure could impact more than 1.2 million people.

The new regulation doesn’t stop there, oh no. For the first time, certain working conditions are being extended to other groups: parents with children over 14, veterans, the homeless, and young people who have been in the foster care system. If one member of the household fails to comply, the entire family faces a drastic reduction in their food assistance.

SNAP Threshold Changes and Other Matters to Know

Along with the benefit limits, the income thresholds for eligibility have also been adjusted. A family of four, for example, will not be able to exceed $3,483 in gross monthly income. Standard deductions have also increased slightly.

But the law introduces other adjustments that worry advocates for vulnerable families. A key deduction for heating and cooling expenses (the Standard Heating and Cooling Allowance) is eliminated for households that do not include someone over 60 or with a disability. More families are also required to submit actual utility bills, rather than using estimates, which often result in lower benefits.

Finally, the formula for calculating benefits is frozen: until 2027, increases can only reflect inflation, with no substantive revisions. Taken together, these moves paint a picture where access to food assistance is more closely tied to employment, even for traditionally protected populations.