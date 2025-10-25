The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a 2.8 percent increase in Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for next year: although the Fiscal Year 2026 begins on October 1 each year, retirement payments and other SSA benefits will experience the increase starting January 1.

This adjustment will affect a total of approximately 75 million Americans. For retirees, this change will result in an estimated average increase of $56 per month in their Social Security benefits, effective January 2026.

Social Security: 2.8% increase confirmed for millions

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for 2026 is slightly below the average recorded over the last decade, which was approximately 3.1 percent. In the previous fiscal year, 2025, the COLA applied was 2.5 percent. The annual variation in this indicator reflects economic fluctuations measured by official indices.

The increase will be distributed in stages. Nearly 71 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the 2.8 percent COLA reflected in their January 2026 payments. Meanwhile, payments for nearly 7.5 million people receiving SSI will incorporate the increase starting December 31, 2025. It is important to note that there is a group of people who receive both types of benefits simultaneously.

How the SSA ended up with this increase number

“Social Security is a promise kept, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment is one way we are working to make sure benefits reflect today’s economic realities and continue to provide a foundation of security,” said Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. “The cost-of-living adjustment is a vital part of how Social Security delivers on its mission.”

The legal framework governing these increases is defined by the Social Security Act. This legislation establishes that the annual COLA must be calculated based on the change in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The official determination of this index is the responsibility of the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Along with the benefit adjustments, other financial thresholds will be modified based on rising average wages. One significant change is the increase in the taxable maximum, which is the maximum amount of income subject to Social Security tax. This limit will rise from the current $176,100 to $184,500 by 2026.

Social Security will notify beneficiaries how much extra money they will receive

The process of notifying beneficiaries of their new benefit amounts will begin in early December via postal mail. As an alternative, the SSA encourages the use of the my Social Security digital platform. Personal account holders in this system can access their COLA notice online in advance.

To view your COLA notice online, you must have a personal my Social Security account created before November 19, 2025. This service is accessible through the official portal www.ssa.gov/myaccount The institution emphasizes that this method is secure, efficient, and avoids the wait associated with physical mail.

For beneficiaries who are also enrolled in Medicare, detailed information about changes to their coverage for 2026 will be available on the website.www.medicare.govThose with a mySocial Security account will be able to find their net 2026 benefit amount, after any Medicare adjustments, in their account’s Message Center starting in late November.

Changes to the limits on income from work

In addition to the taxable maximum, income limits will be updated for beneficiaries who continue to work while receiving benefits. For workers under full retirement age, the income limit will be raised to $24,480 in 2026. For every $2 earned above this amount, $1 will be deducted from benefits.

For individuals who reach full retirement age during 2026, the income limit is set at $65,160. The law stipulates that $1 will be deducted from benefits for every $3 earned over this limit, up to the specific month in which the individual reaches full retirement age. Once this age is reached, no income restrictions apply.

Have into consideration that there is no income cap for workers who are at or above full retirement age and who receive benefits throughout the year. This distinction aims to avoid penalizing retirees who decide to remain or re-enter the workforce after reaching full retirement age.