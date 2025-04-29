Not all States deliver SNAP benefits for several days. Some of them deliver Food Stamps on a single payday. For instance, if you live in Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, or North Dakota, the only payment date will be May 1. Others will need to learn more about the payment schedule in their State. That is the case in Florida and Texas, where the payment window goes from May 1 through May 28.

As for the maximum amounts, a single person can receive from the SNAP benefits up to $292. Couples or households of 2 can get up to $536. If you are four people living in your household, you could get up to $768. Families of four can receive up to $975. The largest maximum amount that USDA has confirmed is $1,756 if you are 8 people in the same household. Any additional person can add $220.

SNAP payments from May 1-10

The USDA has made official the full list of States delivering Food Stamps through May 10. Once eligible recipients collect their money on their Electronic Benefits Transfer card, they will be able to use it in authorized stores.

California: May 1 to 10

Colorado: May 1 to 10

Idaho: May 1 to 10

Illinois: May 1 to 10

Iowa: May 1 to 10

Kansas: May 1 to 10

Nevada: May 1 to 10

Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in May 2025

South Carolina: May 1 to 10

South Dakota: May 10

Guam: May 1 to 10

The District of Columbia: May 1 to 10

This does not mean that other States can deliver Food Stamps on any of the first ten days in May. In fact, there will be many other SNAP payments on those first days in May.

SNAP payments in other States

Those States that have a completely different SNAP payment schedule are these ones:

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Alaska: May 1

Arizona: May 1 to 13

Arkansas: May 4 to 13

Connecticut: May 1 to 3

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Hawaii: May 3 to 5

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: May 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: May 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

Montana: May 2 to 6

Nebraska: May 1 to 5

New Hampshire: May 5

New Jersey: May 1 to 5

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

New York: May 1 to 9

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

North Dakota: May 1

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Oregon: May 1 to 9

Rhode Island: May 1

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: May 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: May 1

Virginia: May 1 to 7

Washington: May 1 to 20

West Virginia: May 1 to 9

Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

Wyoming: May 1 to 4

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

The U.S. Virgin Islands: May 1

If you are facing food insecurity, SNAP could help you get over it. Applications can be submitted online. Helping someone who does not have enough money for food to file is also possible. Contact your local SNAP office to learn more about requirements.