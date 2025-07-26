Walmart has run out of stock, and many Americans have not tried Sofia Vergara’s TOMA Chicken and TOMA Beef choices. The first choice brings an empanada with chicken in green sauce (salsa verde in Spanish). The second TOMA choice is not empanada, but croquettes (croquetas in Spanish). Needless to say, they are both delicious snacks or appetizers in the Latin American and Spanish cuisines.

The good thing about these TOMA choices is the fact that they have a great price. What is more, it is the perfect amount to share with your family and friends. Bear in mind that Sofia Vergara’s a taste of Latin American food is available at Walmart, but it is not yet available in other well known retailers or grocery stores in the United States.

What is the price of Sofia Vergara’s food at Walmart?

As a matter of fact, both dishes have the same price. Whether you buy the empanada or the croquette, both are sold at Walmart for just $6.86. However, they do not have the same quantity.

For example, the TOMA chicken in salsa verde empanada, a taste of Latin America, is worth $6.86, but it is 8.8oz (4 units). When it comes to the weight of TOMA croquetas, they are 9.2oz.

Therefore, even if they have the same price, you get a little bit more when you buy croquettes. It has 8 units, so if you are 4 people living in your household, make sure you only take 2 so that everyone can have the same amount.

Walmart’s highlights on Sofia Vergara’s food

Even if you are wondering about the ratings and reviews from consumers, it is best to give it a go first. This is because only two people have rated these yummy food items brought to you by Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

What to expect when you eat the TOMA corquetas choice? Whether you have it as a light meal, appetizer, or snack, it has a premium blend of beef, olives, and onions. Let’s not forget about its crispy golden-brown crust, which will make you crave for another one.

TOMA chicken in salsa verde empanadas can be a burst of zesty. It features premium pulled chicken which has been simmered in a delicious salsa verde sauce.

It combines spice and citrus, so it makes the perfect combination to have a delightful meal. No doubt you will find them in the parties you are going this summer. Bear in mind that it is a frozen product, so you must follow the given instructions on the box before you eat it.

