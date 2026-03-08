For millions of American veterans, buying a home doesn’t begin with a property search or a visit to a bank. It begins with a piece of paper. A document that certifies years of service and unlocks one of the most valuable benefits the federal government offers: a VA mortgage.

That document is called a Certificate of Eligibility, or COE, and for decades it has been the first bureaucratic hurdle veterans must overcome before they can even discuss interest rates or down payments.

Until now, obtaining or checking that certificate involved cumbersome procedures, phone calls, and, in many cases, the mandatory involvement of a mortgage lender. That changed in the first days of March.

The Document That Unlocks Homeownership for Veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs completed the full rollout of a new feature within its VA: Health and Benefits mobile app on March 5th, allowing eligible veterans to check their active Letter of Entitlement (COE) in real time directly from their phones. No intermediaries. No lines. No waiting.

The VA opted for a phased rollout that began on March 2nd with just 5% of users, to avoid technical bottlenecks and ensure a smooth transition. The following day it expanded to 25%, on March 4th to 50%, and on March 5th the feature was available to all users. A conservative but effective strategy, designed so that no veteran would be left without service during the process.

The logic behind this approach reveals something about how the VA is thinking about its technology upgrades: less fanfare, more engineering. The goal wasn’t to make a lot of noise, but to ensure that when a veteran opened the app and searched for their COE, they would find it.

What the VA Updated on March 5, and Why It Actually Matters

To understand the significance of this improvement, it’s essential to understand exactly what the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) is and why it matters so much. The COE verifies that a veteran, active-duty service member, or surviving spouse meets the military service requirements necessary to qualify for a VA mortgage.

Without it, the benefit is practically nonexistent. With it, the veteran can access loans with terms rarely offered by the mainstream market: no down payment in most cases, no private mortgage insurance, and competitive rates backed by the federal government.

The New Feature Does Not Replace All Existing Processes

The VA was clear on this point: if a veteran does not have an active COE and wants to activate their benefits for the first time, or if they need to make changes to an existing certificate, they must continue working with their mortgage lender or directly through VA.gov. The application, at this stage, is for reference only, not for starting from scratch.

Even so, the practical impact is considerable. For someone in the middle of a real estate negotiation who needs to verify their eligibility status immediately, having that information at their fingertips, updated in real time, can mean the difference between closing a deal and losing it.