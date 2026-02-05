A new rule from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is changing how airline passengers get a refund. Announced in April 2024 and taking effect last October, the regulation is titled “Refunds and Other Consumer Protections.” It applies to both U.S. and foreign airlines, as well as ticket agents, for any flight that begins, ends, or even makes a stop within the United States.

The goal is to make flights delays-related refunds more straightforward and faster, cutting through the red tape that used to leave customers stuck doing all the work. This shift is one of the most significant changes we’ve seen in years to the airline-passenger relationship, moving the onus for issuing refunds from the traveler back to the airline itself.

Flight Delays: When a Compensation Is Automatic

Passengers impacted by schedule changes get compensated through an automatic process, but only if specific criteria are met and the traveler says no to other options like airline credit or a rebooked itinerary.

The official rule was published in the Federal Register, laying out clear Flight Delays: When a Compensation Is Automatic for putting it into practice. Importantly, the rule applies regardless of what caused the flight disruption in the first place.

So even issues like bad weather or other “uncontrollable” events don’t let airlines off the hook—if the conditions are met, a refund is still mandatory.

What Counts as a “Significant Change” for U.S. Travelers

For flights within the U.S., a shift of three hours or more to your departure or arrival time is considered “significant.” On international routes, that window stretches to six hours. These timeframes are the main, objective measure used to decide if an automatic refund is due.

But it’s not just about timing. Switching your departure or arrival airport also qualifies. So does adding more connections to your trip, even if the total travel time doesn’t change. If you’re downgraded—say from a first-class seat to economy—you’re protected as well. The rule also includes changes that make a trip less accessible for passengers with disabilities.

Timelines and How to Get Your Refund

Once you’re owed money back, the rule sets strict deadlines for the airline. If you paid by credit card, they have to process the refund within seven business days. For other payments, like debit cards or bank transfers, they get up to twenty calendar days. The refund must be in cash or go right back to your original payment method; airlines can’t just issue travel credits or vouchers instead.

The regulations also cover other fees. For instance, if your checked bag isn’t delivered within twelve hours of your domestic flight’s arrival, the baggage fee must be refunded. On international flights, that window ranges from fifteen to thirty hours, depending on how long your flight was.

Protections for Extras and Special Circumstances

Your protections as an affected passenger also extend to services you bought separately. If you paid for Wi-Fi, extra legroom, seat selection, or in-flight entertainment and the airline doesn’t deliver, they have to refund those specific charges.

There’s also consideration for special situations. If a passenger with a non-refundable ticket can’t fly because of a serious contagious illness—and there’s a government restriction or a formal medical recommendation to back it up—the airline must provide a transferable travel credit or voucher. That credit has to be valid for at least five years.

What the Rule Doesn’t Cover

It’s important to know what this regulation doesn’t do. It doesn’t create a right to extra cash compensation for general hassle, like payments for delays, or for costs like meals and hotels. Those kinds of payments are still up to each airline’s own policy.

In fact, a separate DOT proposal from 2024 that aimed to require cash compensation for major delays was eventually withdrawn in September 2025, so it never became law.

How to File a Complaint with the DOT

If you find yourself in one of these situations, you can submit a complaint to the DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP).

Your first move should always be to try to work it out directly with the airline, whether at the airport with a staff member or supervisor, or later through their customer service. Airlines are required to have clear complaint instructions on their websites, and they must acknowledge your complaint within 30 days and give a meaningful response within 60.

Not every problem qualifies for a DOT complaint, though. Valid issues include flight issues (delays, cancellations, getting bumped), refund troubles, baggage issues, poor customer service, or discrimination based on disability, race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation), religion, or ancestry. For safety or security concerns, you’d need to contact the FAA or TSA instead.

To file, you’ll need to provide your contact information, your flight details (airline, number, dates, and airports), a clear description of what happened, any supporting documents like receipts or emails, and what you want as a fix. The quickest and preferred method is to use the official online form on the OACP website: https://airconsumer.dot.gov/consumer/s/oacp-form.