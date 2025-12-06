The year 2025 is about to a close, rumors about a new round of federal stimulus checks continue to swirl online. However, no law authorizing stimulus payments in December 2025 has been passed by Congress. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last action in this arena concluded early this year with the closure of the claim period for 2021 credits.

Against this backdrop, a new policy proposal has captured attention: the $2,000 “tariff dividend” promised by President Donald Trump, which claims it would be financed by tariff revenue rather than new debt.

No Federal Checks on the Horizon for December: What About the $2,000?

Contrary to misinformation circulating on social media, the IRS has not announced or confirmed the issuance of stimulus payments for the final weeks of 2025. Any such program would first require approval through new legislation from Congress… a step that has not been taken.

The most recent IRS activity on this front ended in the spring of 2025. Between December 2024 and January 2025, the agency issued automatic payments to roughly 1 million taxpayers who had not claimed the “Recovery Rebate Credit” for the third 2021 stimulus payment of up to $1,400 per person. The window to claim that credit closed definitively on April 15, 2025, with no extensions available.

The “Tariff Dividend” Proposal: Promises and Red Ink

Discussion of new direct payments has been reignited by a proposal from President Trump. On his social media platform, he has promised to send “a dividend of at least $2,000 per person (high earners excluded!)“, asserting that tariffs on imports are generating record revenue to make it possible.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested payments could be limited to individuals or families earning under $100,000, though he clarified that details—even the form of the benefit (direct checks or tax cuts)—are still being debated.

Economic analysts and budget experts have scrutinized the idea’s feasibility, and their conclusions are uniformly skeptical. A Tax Foundation study modeled various designs for the $2,000 payment, estimating the total cost would range from $279.8 billion to $606.8 billion.

Stimulus Checks: Estimated Cost vs. Tariff Revenue