SSDI is the Social Security Disability Insurance program for workers who cannot work due to a qualifying medical condition. Once you get approval, you can continue receiving payments as long as your disability prevents you from working. So, they will turn into retirement benefits when eligible recipients reach their Full Retirement Age (67 if born in or after 1960).

Generally, SSDI payments are distributed on the third day of the month if you began getting Disability Insurance before May 1997. Also, the payment on the third is for those recipients collecting both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income. But which are the upcoming paydays for eligible recipients in the U.S. in June?

SSDI benefits arrive in less than 1 week

The Social Security Administration’s payment schedule reveals that there will be a new payday on June 11, 2025. June 11 will be the next Wednesday payment for recipients born from 1-10 who are not on SSI and got their first benefits after April 30, 1997.

Other recipients will have to wait longer because they qualify for the June 25 payment. These SSDI recipients qualify for this payday because their birth date falls on the 21st or later.

Those SSDI beneficiaries born between the 10th and the 21st will be eligible for the June 18 payment. So, make sure your birthday is from 11-20 to collect the June 18 check or direct deposit.

Social Security recommends waiting for up to three mailing days to receive your payment. Some banks may take longer than others to process payments, so they may not be received on the exact date.

SSDI payment amounts

If you compare the average or maximum amounts retirees collect, they are much lower for SSDI benefits. The main reason why they tend to be lower is the number of years recipients have been able to work.

The higher your number of years worked, the higher your monthly payment can be. Bear in mind that a worker aged 30 may receive SSDI benefits having worked for just 2 years.

Retirees need to have worked for a minimum of 10 years if they want to retire at the age of 62. On average, Social Security Disability Insurance benefits are worth $1,581 if you are a worker with a disability.

A spouse of a worker with a disability can receive $439 on average. Children of a worker with a disability can collect, on average, $511. The average amount for Disability Insurance is $1,439.

All the June payments include the COLA for 2025. It will not be until January 2026 that the 2026 COLA increase will take effect. So far, The Senior Citizens League’s prediction is just 2.4%.

Thanks to the COLA Fact Sheet for 2025, it is possible to know that a worker with a disability, a spouse, and one or more kids on SSDI benefits can receive an average payment of $2,826.