While tax refund checks and deposits sent by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) continue to be sent out, for those who filed late or claimed tax credits (such as the ACTC or EITC), there is also a round of refunds sent out for residents of ONE specific state.

The lucky ones are those who live in Georgia, and benefited from the passing of House Bill 111, and the House Bill 112, a couple of legislations that will return millions of dollars to taxpayers in the shape of refunds and as tax cuts.

Refunds for millions of Georgians and newly implemented tax cuts

In April 2025, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 112, authorizing a one-time refund to eligible taxpayers in the state. This refund is funded by a portion of the budget surplus, using approximately $1.2 billion of the state’s reserves, which range from $11 billion to $16 billion.

Governor Kemp emphasized that this is the third consecutive time Georgia has returned part of its surplus to taxpayers, following similar rounds in 2022 and 2023. During the announcement, he stated, “This money isn’t the government’s, it’s yours.”

Simultaneously with these tax refunds, the Georgia legislature passed House Bill 111, which reduces the state income tax rate from 5.39% to 5.19%, a change that is now effective. This tax reduction complements the refund as part of a dual tax relief strategy.

To apply for a House Bill 112 tax refund, taxpayers must meet three specific conditions:

First, Georgia state income tax returns for tax years 2023 and 2024 must be filed by May 1, 2025 . Those with an extension will have until October 15, 2025.

for tax years 2023 and 2024 must be . Those with an extension will have until Second, applicants must have had tax liability in Georgia during 2023, which implies a net tax due.

during 2023, which implies a net tax due. Third, they must be full or partial residents, or nonresidents who reported taxable income in Georgia, without being a dependent claimed by another person in 2023.

Georgia tax refund amounts and agreed distribution dates

Maximum refund amounts vary by filing status: $250 for single taxpayers or married couples filing separately, $375 for heads of household, and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

On June 2, 2025, Governor Kemp announced that refund checks would begin issuing that same week. Direct deposits began around June 16, identified on bank statements with the description “GASTTAXRFD,” according to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

The process is being carried out in weekly blocks to prevent system overload or technical failures, with a distribution pace that has been increasing over the weeks. The Georgia Department of Revenue expects to complete all payments by mid-August 2025.

How to check your tax refund status and eligibility

Taxpayers can check their eligibility and the status of their refund using the online Surplus Tax Refund Checker tool, operated by the Department of Revenue.

This platform is updated daily overnight and requires two pieces of information: the applicant’s SSN or ITIN number and their Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) for tax year 2023. The AGI must correspond to line 16 of Form 500 or line 4 of Form 500EZ.