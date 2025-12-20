In December 2025, with the holiday season just around the corner and family budgets strained by persistent inflation, millions of Americans are receiving unexpected relief in their bank accounts or mailboxes: state tax refunds.

This isn’t a new federal stimulus package—rumors of $2,000 tariff checks or IRS direct deposits have been repeatedly debunked—but rather local programs funded by budget surpluses, energy revenues, or targeted measures to combat rising prices.

While Washington remains paralyzed by partisan debates, several states have decided to return money directly to their taxpayers, a gesture that comes at a particularly opportune time for many.

Alaska’s $1,000 Final PFD Payment Lands for Eligible Residents

The most prominent example is Alaska. The northern state, heavily reliant on oil revenues, distributed the final installment of the 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) yesterday, December 18. Those applicants listed as “eligible but not paid” as of December 10 automatically received $1,000 per person.

This annual dividend, which dates back to the 1980s, is one of the most generous mechanisms in the country: virtually all residents who have lived in the state for at least one year and have no serious criminal record qualify.

In total, the program has distributed hundreds of millions of dollars this year, and for many Alaskans, it represents a lifeline in a region where the cost of living is notoriously high. Sources at the Alaska Department of Revenue confirm that this was the final date for mass distribution, concluding a cycle that began in October.

New York’s First-Ever ‘Inflation Checks’ Are Still Arriving in December

On the East Coast, New York has been sending out its first-ever “inflation refund checks” since September, an initiative spearheaded by Governor Kathy Hochul as part of the 2025-2026 budget. The amounts range from $150 to $400 per taxpayer, depending on income and filing status, and benefit more than eight million people.

While most checks were sent between October and November, some are still arriving in December, especially for those who filed late returns or corrected information. The state has emphasized that these payments are tax-free and aim to offset the rising costs of food, housing, and energy.

Other Tax Refunds in America

Other states are completing similar distributions. New Jersey is wrapping up final payments this month under the ANCHOR program, which offers property and rent tax relief primarily to middle-income homeowners and renters.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, is processing remaining Property Tax/Rent Rebate refunds for seniors, widows/widowers, and people with disabilities—a decades-old program that has seen a surge in applications this year due to rising housing costs.

In Colorado, TABOR refunds—mandatory by the state constitution when there is a surplus—are distributed continuously in December, though the amounts are modest this year, ranging from $20 to just over $100 per person, reflecting a smaller surplus than in previous years.

States like California, Georgia, and Minnesota also appear on lists of pending payments, primarily for taxpayers who recently filed or corrected errors. California continues with rounds of the Middle Class Tax Refund, while Georgia is finalizing its tax surplus rebate.

In total, at least a dozen jurisdictions have activated refund mechanisms in 2025, a phenomenon that has been recurring since the post-COVID era, when surpluses from federal stimulus and economic recovery filled state coffers.