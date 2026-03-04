There’s a recurring complaint in Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiary forums: the March payment hasn’t arrived. What happened? Messages in Facebook groups, calls to the Social Security Administration (SSA) hotline, and desperate Google searches pile up in the first few days of March. And the explanation, when it finally arrives, is always surprisingly simple.

The payment did arrive. It just arrived in February, and some unsuspecting people weren’t aware of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) payment schedule, which can be a bit confusing. That’s why we’re here: we’re going to clarify exactly what happened with your SSI payment this month.

The March SSI Payment Is Not Lost

The SSA has a rule that many people are unaware of until they experience it firsthand: when the first day of the month falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the deposit is made on the previous last business day. There’s no special notice, no letter, no push notification. The money simply appears early.

In 2025, March 1st fell on a Saturday. The agency then processed that payment on Friday, February 27th. As a result, February had two deposits—one on the 1st and one on the 27th—and March was left blank on the statement. For someone unfamiliar with this system, the feeling is identical to that of a missed payment.

But nothing is missing. At the end of the year, twelve payments come in, twelve payments go out. The calendar simply gets compressed in certain months and leaves gaps in others.

How Much Does SSI Pay in 2025?

With the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment that took effect in January, the maximum federal amounts became: $967 per month for a single person, $1,450 when both members of a couple receive the benefit, and $484 for those who live in the home of a third party who covers their roof and food.

Those numbers represent the federal ceiling. What each person actually receives may be less—or more, depending on the state where they live. California, New York, and Massachusetts, among others, add a state supplement that increases the final check. And at the lower end, any accounting income that the SSA detects reduces the amount dollar for dollar, after exclusions are applied.

Who Is the SSI Program Intended For?

SSI is not the same as Social Security, which you earn by working for decades and accumulating payroll credits. It’s something else entirely. It’s a tax-funded assistance program designed for people with little or no income, regardless of their work history.

It can be requested by people aged 65 and over, as well as people of any age —including minors— who live with a physical or mental disability severe enough to prevent them from working substantially, provided that this condition is projected for at least twelve months or is terminal.

Accepted Income Thresholds

The applicant’s income must be below certain thresholds. The SSA doesn’t count everything: the first $20 of almost any income are excluded from the calculation, as are the first $65 of earnings from work. But what is counted, is counted.

Regarding assets, the limit is $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for couples. The primary residence, car, and most furniture and household items are not included in this calculation. However, available cash, bank accounts, investments, and additional property are considered.

The applicant must live in U.S. territory: we’re talking about the 50 states, the District of Columbia or the Northern Mariana Islands. They must also have American citizenship or one of the immigration statuses that the law recognizes as eligible, although in that second case the restrictions are considerably stricter and depend on when and how the legal status was obtained.

Anyone who believes they meet the requirements can start the application at ssa.gov, call 1-800-772-1213, or go directly to the local SSA office.