Come February 2026, a particular set of Social Security recipients can expect their monthly funds to arrive on Wednesday the 11th. This mid-month date isn’t random—it’s specifically for folks with birthdays that land on the 1st through the 10th of any month. They represent just one of three payment groups on the agency’s monthly calendar.

These individuals are part of a much larger picture. Roughly 71 million Americans will rely on these Social Security payments by 2026. The lion’s share of recipients, north of 77%, are retirees aged 65 and older. But let’s not forget the other essential groups in the mix: millions under 65 receiving disability income, plus spouses, dependent children, and surviving family members.

Social Security Payments in February: Amounts to Have in Mind

What people actually get in their checks differs a lot, hinging primarily on when they decided to start claiming. An individual retiring at the earliest possible age of 62 could see a top monthly benefit of $2,969 in 2026, but the typical check for this group is closer to $1,377.

For those who held off until their Full Retirement Age (FRA)—which is 66 and 10 months for many that year—the maximum climbs to $4,152, with an average around $2,071. And for the planners who delay all the way to age 70 to lock in the highest amount, the ceiling jumps to $5,181 a month.

More Retirement Payment to Come in February

While the Social Security Administration doesn’t publish an official average for this last group, their benefits are generally much higher than the norm. The payment cycle doesn’t stop there, of course. People born between the 11th and 20th get paid next, on the third Wednesday, which is February 18th.

Finally, those with birthdays from the 21st through the end of the month receive their deposits on the fourth Wednesday, February 25th. This rolling schedule helps smoothly distribute billions in essential funds to households nationwide all month long.

Understanding the COLA Increase

Now, where did that 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 come from? It’s calculated from the average rise in a specific inflation metric, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), from the previous summer.

Even a modest percentage like this puts real extra dollars into people’s pockets. Think of it this way: if your monthly benefit was a flat $2,000 in 2025, the COLA adds $56, making the new total $2,056 starting in January 2026.

This built-in adjustment is the program’s way of trying to keep benefits from losing too much ground against the steady creep of inflation for essentials like food, utilities, and healthcare.