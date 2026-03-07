The system seems simple on the surface: you can claim Social Security between the ages of 62 and 70. But that eight-year window hides one of the most complex and permanent financial decisions any American worker faces. There’s no going back.

The amount set at the time of the first payment stays with the retiree for the rest of their life, adjusted only for the annual cost-of-living increase. Choosing poorly can cost tens of thousands of dollars over retirement.

You Can Claim Social Security from 62 to 70

The system’s break-even point is what’s known as Full Retirement Age, or FRA. For those born in 1960 or later, that age is 67. Claiming at that age means receiving 100% of the calculated benefit. Claiming earlier permanently reduces it; waiting longer increases it.

Someone who claims at 62 receives 30% less than they would at 67. Those who wait until 70 accumulate an 8% increase for each year beyond the FRA, which can translate into a benefit up to 24% higher than the base amount. In concrete terms, the difference between claiming at 62 or 70 can exceed $2,000 per month for a worker in the highest salary bracket.

Why 90% of Retirees Should Wait Until 70

The numbers favor waiting. So does the academic evidence. A joint study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Boston University concluded that virtually all workers between the ages of 45 and 62 should wait until after 65 to claim their pension.

Furthermore, over 90% would benefit from postponing until 70. However, only about 10% actually do so. The gap between what is advisable and what actually happens is not ignorance: it is economic reality. The actual median retirement age in the United States is 62, and nearly six out of ten retirees report having retired earlier than planned, due to health problems or job loss.

Health Is the Most Decisive Factor When Retiring

Those with sound reasons to expect to live beyond the average life expectancy gain more by waiting. Those facing a serious chronic condition may be better off claiming early: collecting for more years at lower amounts can, in total, outweigh the benefits of collecting for fewer years at higher amounts.

The point of convergence between these two strategies is usually around age 80. If one’s life expectancy is below that threshold, the argument in favor of waiting weakens considerably.

Available savings determine whether there’s any real room for choice. Delaying Social Security until age 70 is an optimal strategy on paper, but it requires funding the intervening years with another source of income. Without that cushion, the theory doesn’t apply. The system doesn’t wait; neither do the bills.

The Marital Situation Adds a Layer

When one spouse dies, the survivor receives the larger of the two benefits. The smaller one disappears. This means that the higher earner in the couple has concrete strategic reasons to postpone their claim as long as possible, regardless of the other’s age.

The decision to retire is not individual when there is a marriage involved: it is a joint strategy with consequences that can extend twenty or thirty years.

Those who claim benefits before age 67 and continue working also face an income limit. In 2026, that limit is $24,480 annually. For every two dollars earned above that amount, Social Security withholds one dollar from benefits. Once FRA (Family Allowance Reduction) is reached, this restriction disappears entirely.

Social Security Has a Break-Even Point: Most People Never Calculate It

What makes this choice particularly demanding is its irreversible nature. Except for a very narrow window of less than a year from the first payment, there is no way to return the payments received and start over. The number is recorded.

Therefore, the recommendation that financial advisors repeatedly give is not a specific age, but rather to review the contribution history on the Social Security statement, calculate the break-even point based on one’s own and family’s health, evaluate available alternative income streams, and, if there is a spouse, design the strategy as a joint system. The monthly check is not determined solely by the government. It is largely determined by when the decision is made to sign it.