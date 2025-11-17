The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has announced an extension for the Property Tax / Rent Rebate (PTRR) program, moving the application deadline to December 31, 2025. The program, which is financed by Pennsylvania Lottery and casino revenue, has returned more than $8.6 billion to eligible residents since its establishment in 1971.

A huge expansion of the PTRR program followed the 2023 signing of Act 7 by Governor Josh Shapiro. The legislation increased the annual income limit to $46,520 for both homeowners and renters, extending potential benefits to nearly 175,000 additional individuals.

Who is Eligible for the Pennsylvania PTRR Tax Rebate?

For the 2025 fiscal year, which is based on 2024 income, more than 600,000 residents are projected to receive a rebate. Distribution of payments will commence in July 2025, with applications submitted later in the year being processed in 2026.

The program is available to Pennsylvania residents who are 65 or older; widows and widowers 50 or older; and individuals 18 or older with a permanent disability. Applicants must have occupied their primary residence for the entire 2024 calendar year and must have paid property taxes or rent.

The combined annual income of the applying household may not exceed $46,520, a number that must include wages, pensions, Social Security, interest, and financial dividends from investments or companies.

This is also something to have in mind: if Social Security is an individual’s sole source of income, only 50% of that amount is counted toward the limit. Benefits such as SNAP or Medicaid are not considered income.

The Brackets for the PTRR Tax Rebate

Rebate amounts are determined by income and housing status. The maximum standard rebate is $1,000. A supplemental rebate, designed for those with the greatest financial need, can provide an additional 50%, raising the total maximum possible rebate to $1,500 for the lowest income bracket.

The rebate brackets are as follows, regarding the household’s income:

$0 – $8,270: $1,000 standard rebate, up to $1,500 with supplemental.

$8,271 – $15,510: $770 standard rebate, up to $1,155 with supplemental.

$15,511 – $18,610: $460 standard rebate, up to $690 with supplemental.

$18,611 – $31,010: $380 standard rebate, up to $570 with supplemental.

$31,011 – $46,520: A fixed $380 rebate, with no supplemental available.

For renters, the rebate is calculated as 18% of the rent paid during the reference year, up to the maximum amount for their income bracket. The supplemental payment is determined automatically during application processing and requires no separate form. All rebate funds are exempt from state and federal income tax.

PTRR Tax Rebate Program: A Guide to the Application Process

Residents may apply through several methods:

Online: The fastest method is via the state’s myPATH system at mypath.pa.gov. The process is available in English and Spanish and typically takes 20-30 minutes.

Paper Application: Form PA-1000 (2024) can be downloaded from revenue.pa.gov and mailed to PO Box 101103, Harrisburg, PA 17110-1103.

In-Person Assistance: Free help is available at hundreds of locations, including local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, and libraries. A full list of support sites is available at revenue.pa.gov/ptrr-support.

Applicants should have relevant documentation ready, including proof of age, proof of income for all household members, and either a stamped property tax bill or a completed PA-1000 RC rental certificate form from their landlord.

The Department of Revenue started confirming the receipt of applications with an automated call in April, followed by an approval notification in June. Payments began on July 1, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to select direct deposit for the fastest receipt of funds. The status of an application can be checked online via myPATH or by calling 1-888-PTAX-9918.

The deadline to apply has been updated up to December 31, 2025 (as long as there are still funds available to generate new tax refunds for those who qualify.