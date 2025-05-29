Those workers who file at the age of 70 can receive a valuable reward from the Social Security Administration (SSA). In fact, they can collect 24% extra per month for working and paying payroll taxes for 3 more years after Full Retirement Age. That is 8% extra per year you work after normal retirement age. Actually, this is when you can receive 100% of your benefits.

Bear in mind that applying for Social Security at the age of 62 is possible, but it reduces your monthly payment by 30% in many cases. Before filing, it is advisable to use the SSA Retirement Plan Tool or to check your Statement. By doing so, you will find out the age that is best for you to retire. But when will 70-year-olds receive their June payments?

Social Security payments in June for 70-year-olds

The first payment that 70-year-olds could receive will be due on June 3, 2025. This is possible when you started collecting benefits before May 1997 or when you are collecting SSI benefits on May 30 and retirement benefits simultaneously on June 3.

However, if you have filed in 2025, and you are 70 years old, it is more than likely that you are receiving one of the three rounds of Wednesday payments in the U.S.

Retirement benefit payment on June 11: birth date from 1-10

Retirement benefit payment on June 18: birth date from 11-20

Retirement benefit payment on June 25: birth date from 21-31

How 70-year-olds can get $5,108 from Social Security in June

The amount of your retirement benefit payment will depend on several factors. The combination of all of them is what makes it such a large payment, so achieving only one or two can help you get more money, but it will not be enough.

First of all, you must have filed at the age of 70. Secondly, the number of years you worked also matters. In fact, you must have worked for a minimum of 35 years, but some workers may need more.

This job or jobs must pay taxes to Social Security. SSA calculates your payment amount using the top 35 years with the highest earnings throughout your work history. Earning the taxable maximum is also essential for 35 years.

If you do not want to delay retirement until you are 70, there are different ways to boost your savings for retirement. Contribute to your 401(k) or 403(b). Many workers try to contribute so as to get the full employer match.

Others prefer to open or max out a traditional IRA or Roth IRA. Do not forget that using a Health Savings Account is another way to save money for retirement. Sometimes you may need to cut unnecessary expenses. Another way to boost retirement savings is to make contributions to your retirement accounts if you get extra money from a tax refund or bonus.