The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) processes millions of tax returns weekly and federal tax refunds throughout the fiscal year. Since we’re close to “tax day“, the deadline to file the tax declarations, millions have already sent theirs, and those are the ones who are already waiting on their tax refunds.

During the week between April 6 and 12, 2026, the group of taxpayers who will receive their payment generally corresponds to those who filed their electronic returns between March 16 and 22 and met the basic requirements for processing without delays.

The 21‑Day Rule and Direct Deposit: Key to Faster Tax Refunds

The 2026 fiscal year began on January 26, the date on which the IRS began accepting returns corresponding to the 2025 tax year. Since then, the federal agency has processed tens of millions of returns, in a context marked by legislative changes and significant internal adjustments.

The parameter that determines the time of collection is the rule of the 21 business days, which the IRS uses as a standard reference for returns filed electronically with direct deposit as a payment method. This period begins counting from the moment the agency confirms formal acceptance of the declaration, not from the day the taxpayer submitted it. The difference may be a few hours or, in some cases, one to two days.

The Profile of the Taxpayer Who Receives Payment Next Week

To be included in this payment window, the declarant must have submitted their form between March 16 and 22, 2026 through the electronic system. Furthermore, they should have chosen direct deposit as a collection channel, not have registered errors in the declaration, not have claimed tax credits subject to special withholding —such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) — and not have any outstanding debts with the federal government that could divert payment.

Those who filed during that period but incurred any of the above conditions may find their refund delayed outside of that window. The IRS warns that a number of situations trigger additional reviews that extend the deadline.

For instance, think about misspelled names, tax identification numbers or Social Security numbers with errors, income that does not match W-2 or 1099 forms reported by employers, amended returns, or injured spouse relief claims.

Taxpayers who submitted their returns in paper fall directly outside this range. Manual processing requires between six and eight weeks from the date of receipt, which places the payments for those declarations much later in the calendar.

You Will No Longer Be Able to Receive Your Tax Refund by Paper Check

One of the novelties that distinguishes the fiscal year 2026 is the near-total elimination of physical checks as a payment method. The IRS completed that transition starting in September 2025, in line with an executive order that eliminated paper government payments for the vast majority of cases. Taxpayers who do not have bank details on file will receive a prepaid debit card sent by post.

This operational change means that those who have not provided updated bank information when filing their tax return will face additional waiting times related to mail delivery and card activation. Direct deposit remains the fastest available method.

The Average Refund Amount Is up Almost 11%

The data accumulated as of March 20, 2026 shows that the average refund of the season amounts to $3,739, an increase of approximately 10% compared to the same point in the previous season. In the week ending March 6, that average stood at $3,676, representing an increase of 10.6% compared to the $3,324 recorded in 2025 in the same period.

As of March 20, 2026, the IRS had issued 56.7 million refunds compared to 55.7 million at the same time the previous year. The total amount returned as of March 20 was $202.6 billion, versus $179.5 billion in 2025, representing a difference of almost $23 billion more in favor of taxpayers. 71.9% of the returns filed up to that date had already received a payment.