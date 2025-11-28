The next tax season is approaching, raising questions among taxpayers. The tax agency has a history of promptly issuing refunds to the majority of taxpayers who file on time and without major complications. This operational consistency is maintained despite changes in the tax environment.

The implementation of new regulations under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed in July 2025, introduced structural changes. This legislation resulted in a temporary government shutdown and staff reductions within the IRS.

The adjustments include new considerations regarding the taxation of tip income and the potential introduction of additional forms for the coming year.

IRS Calendar: What’s coming in 2026

For the 2026 tax season, no major changes to the overall schedule are expected. However, several changes will impact specific taxpayer segments. These include individuals with new car loans, retirees, and adjustments to tipping regulations for some workers. An increase in the child tax credit and other deductions and credits are also among the updates.

The IRS announced that it will only process refunds via direct deposit, eliminating the issuance of paper refund checks. For those without a traditional bank account, prepaid debit cards are available.

Tax refund projections for the taxpayer

A significant portion of taxpayers anticipate receiving their tax refunds and are planning how to use them. By 2026, many may receive larger refunds. This scenario is attributed to the introduction of new deductions and credits, along with delayed adjustments to income tax withholding tables that may have resulted in over-withholding.

The window for filing electronic tax returns typically begins in the last week of January each year. The filing deadline remains April 15, with possible adjustments depending on whether it falls on a weekend or holiday. This timeframe establishes the main operating period for the filing season.

The most common question among taxpayers continues to be how long it will take to receive their refund. While it’s impossible to give an exact date, it’s possible to provide estimates based on historical factors and procedural experience. Timeliness is subject to multiple variables inherent in each individual tax return.

Estimated times for filing your tax returns

The short answer is that taxpayers typically receive their federal tax refund within 10 to 21 days. If the IRS begins accepting returns in late January, a taxpayer who files immediately could see their refund as early as mid- to late February, assuming they use direct deposit. This excludes the use of financial products such as refund loans.

The introduction of new tax deductions and credits may, however, cause minor delays at the start of tax season. The need to create new forms and update software could delay the start of tax refunds by one or two weeks, slightly affecting the initial schedule.

Taxpayers with complex tax situations, such as multiple income sources or certain assets, will likely require more time to gather all the necessary tax documentation. Those claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit will experience additional delays. The IRS typically holds these refunds for about a month to verify eligibility for these credits.

Estimated IRS tax return chart for 2026

The IRS could begin accepting returns as early as January 26, 2026. Refunds as early as: February 6, 2026 *

February 2, 2026. Refund as soon as: February 13, 2026 *

February 9, 2026. Refund as soon as: February 20, 2026 **

February 16, 2026. Refund as soon as: February 27, 2026 **

February 23, 2026. Refund as soon as: March 6, 2026

March 2, 2026. Refund as soon as: March 13, 2026

March 9, 2026. Refund as soon as: March 20, 2026

March 16, 2026. Refund as soon as: March 27, 2026

March 23, 2026. Refund as soon as: April 3, 2026 ***

March 30, 2026. Refund as soon as: April 10, 2026 ***

April 6, 2026. Refund as soon as: April 17, 2026 ***

April 13, 2026. Refund as soon as: April 24, 2026 ***

= Estimated date when the IRS can begin accepting electronically filed tax returns.

** = “Returns with EITC or CTC may have refunds delayed until March to verify credits.”

*** = Submitting during peak season (late March to April 15) may result in slightly longer wait times.

After the deadline:

IRS accepts return on April 20, 2026 . Direct Deposit Sent Date: May 1, 2026

IRS accepts return on April 27, 2026 . Direct Deposit Sent Date: May 8, 2026

IRS accepts return on May 4, 2026 . Direct Deposit Sent Date: May 15, 2026

IRS accepts return on May 11, 2026 . Direct Deposit Sent Date: May 22, 2026

IRS accepts return on May 18, 2026. Direct Deposit Sent Date: May 29, 2026

To verify the status of your federal tax refund, the primary and most efficient tool is the “Where’s My Refund?” portal on the official IRS website. An alternative method is to use the IRS2Go mobile application, which provides the same functionality and data source as the website.