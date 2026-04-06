The retirement age in the United States is neither fixed nor universal, since the Social Security system establishes three possible starting points for receiving benefits, and each has permanent consequences for the monthly amount the beneficiary will receive for the rest of their life. Once the decision is made, it cannot be reversed.

The scheme operates on three specific reference points: age 62, the so-called Full Retirement Age (FRA), and age 70. Each of these points represents a different scenario in terms of monthly benefit, and the difference between the lowest and highest can exceed 50% of the final payment.

The first available retirement option is age 62

This is the minimum age to activate payments, but it entails a permanent 30% reduction in the full benefit. For those born in 1960 or later, retiring at that age means receiving only 70% of what they would normally be entitled to. This is not a temporary discount: the reduction is applied month by month until retirement.

The Full Retirement Age (FRA) is the age at which a worker receives 100% of their monthly Social Security benefit, without reductions or penalties. For decades, this threshold was 66 for most workers. Starting in 2026, this benchmark changed.

The FRA changed in 2026: What this means for you

Starting this year, FRA age is 67 for everyone born in 1960 or later. This marks the culmination of a gradual process that began with the 1983 reforms to the Social Security Act, which for more than four decades adjusted the retirement age month by month based on the year of birth.

The previous adjustment set the retirement age, for example, at 66 years and 10 months for those born in 1959, 66 years and 8 months for those born in 1958, and so on, decreasing until reaching exactly 66 years for those born between 1943 and 1954.

The 2026 change marks the end of that scale. For those born in 1960 or later, the threshold was set at 67 years old, without any fractions. That is now the minimum age to receive a pension without deductions.

The option of waiting until age 70: Who can take it?

Beyond the FRA, the system allows workers to continue accumulating what are called delayed retirement credits. For each month a worker postpones applying for retirement after reaching their FRA, the monthly benefit increases by two-thirds of 1%. This equates to an 8% annual increase until age 70. At that age, the credits stop accruing.

The result is that those who wait until age 70 can receive around 124% of the base benefit. In concrete terms, the maximum monthly benefit available to those retiring under their FRA is $4,152 in 2026, compared to $4,018 in 2025. For those who wait until age 70, that ceiling is significantly higher: $5,181.

The equation doesn’t automatically favor waiting. The system is designed so that, on average, someone who lives to the standard life expectancy receives a similar net present value throughout their life, regardless of when they claim it. Those who live longer than average benefit from having waited. Those who die earlier do not.

Factors that determine the final decision

Several factors determine which of the three options is most suitable for each worker. Health status is the most decisive. Medical and family history allows for an estimation of whether or not a worker’s life expectancy exceeds the national average. This projection determines whether waiting is worthwhile.

The second factor is the financial situation at the time of leaving work. If the worker does not have sufficient savings, investment income, or a private pension to cover the years between retirement and the activation of benefits, economic pressure may force an early decision regardless of the actuarial calculation.

For married couples, there is also a common strategy: the spouse with the lower income activates their benefit earlier, while the spouse with the higher income waits until age 70. The goal is to maximize the survivor’s benefit, which will remain active for the spouse who lives longer.

Physical work and medical coverage, two additional variables

The type of employment is another real factor. Those who perform physically demanding jobs—construction, logistics, and nursing—don’t always have the option of extending their working lives to 67 or older. In these cases, early retirement is not a financial strategy but a physical limitation.

Health insurance adds another layer of complexity. Medicare eligibility remains at age 65, regardless of when Social Security becomes active. Those who retire before age 65 must arrange their own health coverage, whether through an employer, the private market, or a spouse’s health plan. This cost can be significant and must be factored into the overall calculation.

If the worker is still employed when claiming benefits before their FRA, another rule applies: $1 is deducted in benefits for every $2 earned above $23,400 annually. In the year the FRA is reached, that rate drops to $1 for every $3 exceeding $62,160. Once the FRA is reached, that limit disappears, and employment income no longer affects benefits.

Legislative proposal that could change the system

Alongside the changes already in place, the Republican Study Committee has proposed raising the retirement age (FRA) from 67 to 69. If approved, implementation would be phased in between 2026 and 2033. The direct effect would be a 13% reduction in benefits for future retirees. The proposal has not yet been enacted into law, but it represents a direction that some in Congress are considering to maintain the system’s solvency.

The Social Security trust fund is operating under structural pressure. The trustees’ 2024 report warned that without adjustments, the program could face deficits by 2035. Increasing the FRA is one of the mechanisms being considered by various sectors to extend the system’s viability.