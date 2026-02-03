The Social Security Administration (SSA) has previously announced the benefit payment dates for February 2026, following its usual staggered schedule.

This system organizes deposit dates based on the date the beneficiary or retiree began receiving funds and, for most, their date of birth. Let’s take a complete look at the dates and amounts some retirees or surviving relatives can expect.

The First Group of Social Security Retirees Receives Their Payment Today

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 received their payments. This group also includes people who receive both regular retirement benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits simultaneously.

For the rest of the retirees and disability beneficiaries who started after that date, the calendar is governed by the day of birth throughout the Wednesdays of the month.

The distribution of payments throughout the month, for those born after 1997, is organized as follows:

Payments for beneficiaries whose birthdates fall between the 1st and 10th of any month are scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 .

. The next round of deposits occurs on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 , for those born between the 11th and 20th of the month.

, for those born between the 11th and 20th of the month. Finally, beneficiaries with birthdates between the 21st and 31st of any month receive their funds on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Ssi Beneficiaries Received Their Payments Ahead of Schedule

On the other hand, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, which is for low-income individuals who are over 65, blind, or have a qualifying disability, follows a different schedule. Since February 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the payment for that month was moved up and distributed on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Similarly, since March 1 also falls on a Sunday, SSI beneficiaries will receive their March payment in advance on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)

All Social Security and SSI payments for 2026 incorporate a 2.8% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), announced by the SSA in October 2025. This increase, which took effect in January, results in an average increase of approximately $56 per month in retirement benefits.

The COLA is calculated annually based on third-quarter inflation data to ensure that the purchasing power of benefits is not eroded. Announcing the adjustment, SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano stated, “Social Security is a promise kept, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment is one way we are working to make sure benefits reflect today’s economic realities and continue to provide a foundation of security.”

Determining the individual amount each person receives is a personalized and complex calculation. While the average benefit for a retiree is around $1,950 per month, there is a wide range of amounts.

The maximum possible benefit is significantly higher, and only a small percentage of recipients reach it. This maximum amount is determined by a combination of several key factors throughout a person’s working life.

Factors That Determine the Maximum Amount

The single most influential factor in the final benefit amount is retirement age. Workers can choose to begin receiving reduced payments at age 62, or they can postpone retirement beyond the full retirement age, which varies between 66 and 67 depending on the year of birth. Those who delay the start of benefits until the maximum age of 70 qualify for the largest increases, thus approaching the maximum benefit.

The second factor in the calculation is the individual’s income and contribution history. The SSA bases the calculation on the 35 highest-earning years subject to Social Security tax.

To qualify for the maximum benefit amount, an individual must have consistently earned high incomes that were at or near the maximum taxable income for most of their working life. Years with low or no income reduce the average used in the formula, thus lowering the final monthly payment.