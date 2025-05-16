The Administration’s payment schedule shows that there will be a Social Security check or direct deposit due on May 21, 2024. This will be the second round of Wednesday payments. These paydays are only for retirees and SSDI recipients who started collecting benefits after April 30, 1997. Apart from this condition, they must have been born after the 10th.

Depending on the payday, your birthday must fall from the 11th to the 20th or from the 21st to the 31st. None of these retirees can be receiving SSI to qualify for any of these 2 payments. Remember that those on SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and retirement qualify for the next payment due on June 3, 2025.

What you need to know about the May 21 Social Security payment

These retirement benefit payments will be deposited for those born from 11-20. Remember that Social Security recommends waiting for three mailing days before reporting a missing payment.

Even if all payments are distributed on time, there could be some exceptions if your bank or financial institution does not have enough time to process all the monthly payments.

As for the maximum amount, a retiree can collect a monthly payment worth $5,108. This is possible if you were a high earner for more than 34 years and meet other requirements, like filing at 70 or working for 35 years in jobs covered by the Agency.

Social Security due on May 28

The maximum amount for the May 28 payments will also be the same. However, it is more than likely than on May 21 or May 28, the average amounts will be more frequent.

As of April 2025, the average payment is $1,999. To receive this amount or a different one on May 28, your birthday must fall from the 21st through the 31st. Any of these 2 paydays are for retired workers who filed and received approval.

If your retirement benefit payment is not due on May 21 or May 28, you may have collected your monthly payment this month. Wait for the June payments to be deposited on June 3, 11, 18, or 25.