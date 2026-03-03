When the federal Department of Transportation began pressuring the California DMV to cancel the commercial driver’s licenses of thousands of immigrants, many of those who received the letters had been behind the wheel for years without a single incident. Truck drivers, bus drivers, delivery drivers.

People who woke up before dawn to move goods from one end of the country to the other. Suddenly, they had 60 days to stop doing the only thing they knew how to do well. The number that circulated in the media was 20,000 affected legal residents.

Your Driving License Is Not Safe: Who’s Affected?

Mostly asylum seekers and immigrants with temporary legal status had been issued documents by the state of California that, according to the federal government, contained administrative errors in the expiration dates. The DMV itself acknowledged the errors. It sent out the notices. And the deadline was set for March 6.

What followed was a legal battle that was resolved, at least temporarily, in favor of the drivers. A California judge ordered the DMV to allow these workers to reapply for their licenses, blocking the planned mass revocation. It was a reprieve, not a definitive victory. And it is precisely at this point that each driver’s action becomes urgent.

English-Only CDL Exams Are Coming

Any trucker impacted by these notifications must go to the DMV as soon as possible to begin the process of re-applying for their CDL. Don’t wait until the deadline expires; don’t assume the court order automatically resolves everything.

Legal protection opens the door, but each driver has to walk through it themselves. Bring all available documentation: identification, proof of immigration status, driving record, and any paperwork that supports the original validity of your license.

If you don’t speak fluent English, go with someone who can help you communicate with DMV officials, because mistakes in this process can be costly.

Steps a Truck Driver Should Follow to Reapply for a Driver’s License

Go to the DMV in person as soon as possible: Don’t wait for any deadline to expire. Appear in person to begin the CDL re-application process. The court order opens the possibility, but you must initiate the process yourself.

Bring all the documentation: valid ID, proof of immigration status, driving record, and any previous communications received from the DMV. If you are unsure which documents are needed, call the DMV before going.

Respond to any official notification within the deadline: If you receive a letter from the DMV or a federal authority, don't ignore it. Respond promptly or consult immediately with someone who can provide guidance.

Seek free legal advice: Contact a union like the AFL-CIO or a community legal clinic. There are organizations that offer free support to drivers in this situation. Don't go through this process alone.

Prepare for the exam in English: New federal regulations require that CDL exams be taken in English. Those who have not yet taken the exam should study the technical manual in English and, if necessary, take preparation classes.

Act quickly if you don't yet have a CDL: Those who are in the process of obtaining a license should expedite the process before the new federal restrictions take effect.

Save copies of everything: your CDL, immigration status documents, received notifications, and any communication with the DMV. Keep this file organized and accessible at all times.

What’s Behind This Drivers Licenses Controversy?

The political backdrop to all of this couldn’t be more complex. The Trump administration signed an executive order requiring commercial truck drivers to demonstrate English proficiency, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that CDL exams would have to be administered in English.

In his State of the Union address, Trump went even further, calling for legislation—known as the “Dalilah Act“—to make it more difficult for immigrant drivers to obtain these licenses in the future. This means that those who don’t yet have their CDL but are in the process of obtaining one should expedite the process now, before new restrictions take effect.

The AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers have already filed federal lawsuits to block the rule that prohibits states from issuing or renewing driver’s licenses to certain immigrants. These organizations have legal resources available and, in numerous instances, provide free representation for affected workers. Don’t face this alone when there are active support networks.

As a tool of economic pressure, the federal government threatened to withhold $160 million in federal highway funds destined for California, directly in retaliation for extending the expiration dates. The driver shortage is already being felt: the price of a freight trip between New Jersey and Texas has risen by more than 35%. The industry needs these workers, and that, too, is a form of power.