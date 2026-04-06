People looking for a place for a nice retirement often put beach towns at the top of their lists. Ocean views, salty air, and a slower pace drive that preference. Studies have shown that living near the ocean is good for health. Some research even suggests coastal living might help people live longer.

That appeal usually comes with a high price tag. But not every coastal town costs the same. There is likely a beach town that fits any retiree’s budget and needs. We’ve done a quick research with local real estate agents and available online information.

Take into consideration that no recommendations are made, only observations and quoted statements are provided in this article, but, hopefully, it could give you more data in your quest for the best place for retirement in America.

Florida, a long-time retirement destination

Ponte Vedra Beach is on Florida’s Atlantic side. About 32 miles from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). Retirees here get mild weather. Beaches. Golf. Restaurants. Bars. Nature preserves. Culture too. The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall runs more than 140 concerts and events every year. Then there’s St. Augustine right nearby. Oldest city in the country. History, art, festivals—all there.

Outdoor stuff? You’ve got it: Kayaking. Biking. Birdwatching. Fishing. Hiking. Ethan Loosen lives there. He sells homes for Dream Finders Homes. He told Travel + Leisure: “The northern part of Florida experiences seasonal changes during the fall and winter while remaining warm for most of the year, ideal for being outdoors.”

Zillow says homes go for about $800,000 on average. Florida doesn’t take a state income tax. That’s a win. Healthcare’s close too. Several hospitals nearby. The Mayo Clinic. Baptist Health. Both within reach.

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Biggest barrier island in Georgia’s Golden Isles. Small-town vibe. You can walk to shops. Tons to do outside. Chandra Kendall works with DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty. She told Leisure and Travel: “With nature trails, miles of sidewalks, and beaches, St. Simons Island has something for everyone.”

Then she added: “Our extensive list of activities includes kayaking, sailing, fishing, golf, and pickleball.” Zillow’s numbers? Median home price over $675,000.

Virginia Beach, the nicest spot in Virginia

More than 30 miles of coast. Scenic trails. Mild weather. Jacki Paolella sells homes for Keller Williams Coastal Virginia. Here’s what she said: “There are many reasons why retirees choose to come to Virginia Beach. In short, we’re a welcoming and diverse coastal city with relatively affordable living that experiences all four seasons.”

And she kept adding nice things about Virginia Beach: “Some of my clients who have retired here from the West Coast, Florida, or the Northeast have cited affordable housing and easy access to other major East Coast cities as deciding factors, along with mild winters, cleanliness, and greenery.”

Niche gives Virginia Beach an A overall. Zillow says the median price is about $415,000. Virginia doesn’t tax Social Security. That matters for people on fixed incomes.

Let’s go back to Florida to check Fort Myers

Gulf Coast side. Barrier islands and beaches all around. Tourists love it. So do retirees. Captain Brian Holaway is a certified naturalist. Wildlife guy. Runs private boat eco-tours.

He said: “The bustling retirement community of Fort Myers has a genuine interest in wildlife, and the senior villages often coordinate excursions and outings, including chartered boat trips through mangroves and other ecosystems.”

He also explanied: “The beauty of the wildlife in the Fort Myers area is that there are so many ways to experience it. For example, the Six Mile [Cypress Slough], a boardwalk that winds through 3,500 acres of interconnected wetland and upland ecosystems, is fun for all ages and fully ADA accessible. You’ll encounter Atlantic bottlenose dolphins and manatees year‑round, and in the winter we see migratory species, including white pelicans.”

Niche rates Fort Myers at B+ for livability. Median home price? Around $385,000. This number gest closest to what the average retiree in the US is looking for when they try to downsize.

Quiet and beautiful: Ogunquit, Maine

Miles of sandy beaches. A cliffside walk called the Marginal Way. Downtown you can walk everywhere—shops, restaurants, art galleries. May through October? Gorgeous. Winters? Cold. Things to do: scenic cruises, old lighthouses, watch whales migrate.

Gilbert Baeriswill runs Anchorage by the Sea. That’s an oceanfront resort that’s been around for decades. He said: “Ogunquit has a way of slowing down life in the best possible way. Retirees love the sense of community here—whether it’s strolling along the Marginal Way, catching a play at the Ogunquit Playhouse, or simply enjoying the small‑town atmosphere where neighbors know each other. You have access to fine dining, arts, and culture, but it’s all wrapped up in a relaxed, coastal setting that makes every day feel like a vacation.”

WalletHub ranks Maine’s healthcare system pretty high. Niche gives Ogunquit an A‑ for quality of life. Zillow’s estimate for median home value? Almost $900,000.