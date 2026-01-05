For a log of people, the decision to renounce U.S. citizenship or a green card is primarily motivated by the desire to cease tax obligations and filing in the United States. The main focus is often on the potential application of the exit tax.

However, one aspect that is frequently overlooked is the lasting impact this decision has on the right to receive retirement, survivor, or disability benefits administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

When an individual loses their tax status as a resident, becoming a nonresident alien (NRA), Social Security benefits become subject to different and less favorable tax treatment. U.S. regulations typically stipulate a flat 30% withholding tax on 85% of the total benefit amount paid to an NRA. What’s the impact on your payments?

The U.S. Exit Tax Explained for Expatriates on Social Security

Well, it all results in an effective tax rate of 25.5%. Unlike U.S. taxpayers, NRAs do not have the option of using deductions or progressive tax brackets to mitigate this tax burden over their Social Security income. While certain international tax treaties may eliminate or reduce this tax, a wide range of countries lack agreements containing favorable provisions in this regard.

There is a widespread assumption that, once eligibility requirements based on U.S. work history are met, monthly Social Security payments can be received from any geographic location without issue. This assumption does not reflect the regulatory reality in all cases. Actually. it’s a little bit more complicated.

While U.S. citizens can generally transfer their retirement payments abroad without interruption, the regulatory framework is notably different for non-citizens, a category that includes former U.S. citizens and former green card holders. For these individuals, unless a specific exception applies, payments may be suspended after six consecutive months outside the United States.

How U.S. Social Security is Taxed for Non-Resident Aliens

The application of this rule depends critically on the beneficiary’s citizenship. The SSA maintains lists of countries that determine the continuity of payments. For a Non-Resident Affiliate (NRA) citizen of a country not on the so-called Country List 1, benefits are effectively at risk after the aforementioned six-month period abroad.

Citizens of Gulf states, numerous African nations, several countries of the former Soviet Union and Central Asia, among others not listed, are subject to this six-month rule. This situation may necessitate periodic return visits to the United States solely for the purpose of maintaining the flow of funds.

The Default Mechanism for Suspending Payments

The six-month rule operates as the standard provision for citizens of countries not included in the exceptions. A non-citizen beneficiary who remains outside the United States for a period of six full calendar months will have their payments suspended starting in the seventh month.

The procedure to reinstate benefits requires physical return to U.S. territory and a legal stay covering the entirety of a forthcoming calendar month. This requirement presents a significant logistical and financial obstacle for those who reside permanently abroad, transforming the retirement benefit into an income contingent upon periodic travel.

Before examining the exceptions, it is crucial to understand that this rule acts as the default. Its application is automatic, and the burden of proof to demonstrate an exemption rests with the beneficiary. The SSA is not required to issue proactive notices before the suspension, which can result in a sudden interruption of income for those who have not planned accordingly.

The Exception Based on the Social Security Beneficiary’s Citizenship

The primary and broadest exemption to the general rule applies to citizens of nations included in the SSA’s List 1 Countries. If a Non-Registered Affiliate (NRA) holds citizenship in a country on this list and is eligible for benefits, the SSA will continue making payments abroad indefinitely. In these cases, the requirement to return to the U.S. every six months simply does not apply. Crucially, there is no requirement that the individual physically reside in their List 1 country of citizenship.

The beneficiary can live permanently in a non-listed territory, such as the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, or numerous countries in Africa or Asia, and still continue to receive their U.S. Social Security payments without interruption. The sole and determining factor is the individual’s legal citizenship in a Schedule I country. This distinction between citizenship and residency is fundamental and often misunderstood.

Composition and Scope of the List of Countries 1

At the time of this analysis, the SSA allows uninterrupted payments abroad to citizens of the following nations: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

This group encompasses much of Western and Central Europe, along with key treaty partners and major economies such as Japan, Canada, and Brazil. For individuals with citizenship in any of these countries, U.S. Social Security payments are typically characterized by stable global portability.

Inclusion on the list usually reflects strong government coordination with the U.S., robust civil registration systems, and established international agreements that facilitate the verification and security of transactions.

We must emphasize that List 1 countries are not interchangeable with the list of countries with which the United States has totalization agreements. These agreements aim to coordinate contribution periods between social security systems and avoid double taxation, but they do not directly regulate the continuity of payments abroad.

Australia, for example, has a totalization agreement with the U.S., but it is not on List 1 countries. Therefore, while most totalization partners are on List 1, citizenship in a country with a totalization agreement does not, in itself, guarantee the right to receive long-term, uninterrupted payments abroad.