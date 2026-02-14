The Social Security Administration mainly depends on a specific set of medical criteria when evaluating disability claims. This framework, formally designated as the “List of Impairments” but commonly referred to as the Blue Book, functions as the reference manual for adjudicators determining eligibility for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

The document catalogs health conditions that the agency recognizes as potentially incapacitating for substantial gainful employment. The SSDI Blue Book organizes impairments according to fourteen bodily systems. Each section presents distinct listings that specify clinical indicators required for consideration.

However, agency guidelines state that a diagnosis appearing in the manual does not by itself guarantee benefit approval. Claims examiners must review submitted medical records to confirm that an individual’s condition aligns with the duration and severity parameters outlined in the relevant listing.

Categories of SSDI Impairments Recognized by SSA

Applicants must demonstrate that their impairment has lasted or can be expected to last continuously for no less than twelve months, or that the condition carries a reasonable expectation of mortality. The SSA requires clinical documentation that can be objectively verified.

This typically includes physician treatment notes, laboratory findings, diagnostic imaging reports, and other materials from licensed medical providers who have an established treatment relationship with the applicant.

The Main Categories of Impairments

The first category detailed in the manual covers musculoskeletal system disorders. This is one of the most frequently cited sections in disability applications. It encompasses major joint dysfunction, amputation of extremities, fractures that fail to heal within expected timeframes, and spinal disorders accompanied by chronic pain. The specific criteria here focus on measurable limitations affecting standing capacity, ambulation, or fine and gross motor manipulation.

Section two addresses impairments affecting special senses and speech. This includes visual acuity reduction meeting specific numerical thresholds, visual field restrictions, and hearing loss that persists despite amplification through hearing aids.

Speech disorders that substantially interfere with verbal communication also fall under this category. The SSA applies standardized testing metrics when evaluating sensory impairments.

Other Accepted Conditions

Malignant neoplastic diseases, commonly referred to as cancer, constitute the thirteenth impairment category. The listings here specify particular malignancies by anatomical site, cell type, and disease stage. The agency examines factors including metastatic spread, recurrence following treatment, and disease persistence despite standard oncological interventions. Certain cancer diagnoses qualify for streamlined processing through specialized agency protocols designed for clearly disabling conditions.

Respiratory disorders constitute the third impairment category. This section includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, severe asthma, and pulmonary vascular conditions. Severity determinations reference pulmonary function testing results measuring forced expiratory volume, diffusing capacity, and blood gas abnormalities at rest or with exertion.

What Happens When Your Condition Isn’t in the SSDI Blue Book

The Compassionate Allowances program operates as a mechanism for identifying impairments that predictably satisfy SSA disability standards. This initiative enables rapid identification of severe conditions and accelerates the adjudication process for affected applicants.

The program currently recognizes over 200 conditions, with a significant proportion representing aggressive cancers and neurological disorders characterized by rapid functional decline.

When an impairment does not appear among the Blue Book listings, the agency performs what is termed a residual functional capacity assessment. This evaluation examines how physical and mental limitations affect an individual’s capacity to perform work-related activities.

The assessment considers exertional capabilities such as lifting and carrying, postural limitations affecting sitting or standing, and mental abilities including concentration, persistence, and pace.

Bring All Your Documents When Applying for SSDI

Medical records are still fundamental to the determination process regardless of whether a condition appears in the listings. SSA examiners look for treatment records spanning a significant duration, typically from multiple points in time, and prefer documentation from specialists familiar with the particular impairment. Gaps in treatment or insufficient documentation regarding treatment response may influence outcomes independently of the underlying diagnosis.

Mental disorders are addressed in the twelfth impairment category. This section covers schizophrenia spectrum conditions, bipolar and related disorders, depressive disorders, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders, and trauma-related conditions including PTSD. Evaluators assess functional limitations across domains, including understanding and memory, sustained concentration, social interaction, and adaptation to workplace changes.

More Conditions that Could Apply for Disability Benefits

Neurological conditions comprise the eleventh listing category. This includes seizure disorders, Parkinsonian syndromes, demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis, traumatic or non-traumatic spinal cord injuries, and motor neuron diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Criteria for these conditions reference seizure frequency despite treatment, documented motor function deterioration, or electrophysiological and imaging evidence of neurological compromise.

Cardiovascular system impairments are detailed in the fourth listing category. This encompasses chronic heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, and recurrent arrhythmias. Evaluation relies on objective measurements, including left ventricular ejection fraction, exercise tolerance testing results, and documented frequency of acute cardiac events requiring medical intervention.

The Blue Book Is Sporadically Upgraded

The SSA periodically revises Blue Book criteria to reflect developments in medical practice and diagnostic technology. These updates consider advances in treatment options, changes in disease classification systems, and emerging understanding of impairment progression. Agency personnel responsible for disability determinations receive training on current criteria and proper interpretation of submitted clinical evidence.