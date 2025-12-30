The Social Security Administration (SSA) will begin the year 2026 by disbursing adjusted benefits to more than 71 million Americans, from the first day of the first month.

The January payments, which include the annual cost-of-living adjustment, will follow a schedule determined by the beneficiary’s birthdate, while the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026 was set at 2.8%. This increase, calculated based on inflation data from the third quarter of 2025, will be automatically applied to retirement, disability (SSDI), and survivor benefits.

An individual beneficiary with an average retirement benefit of $2,015 will see an increase of approximately $56 per month, bringing their benefit to about $2,071. For a retired couple with a combined average benefit of $3,200, the increase will be about $90 per month.

Social Security Benefits Increase From January

The official announcement of the 2026 COLA (Compensation for Older Adults) was made in October 2025, yet is always implemented in January. It is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W). However, organizations such as The Senior Citizens League have pointed out that the cumulative increase in the costs of essential goods for older adults, such as food, medicine, and utilities, frequently exceeds the annual COLA percentage, creating a growing financial gap.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their adjusted payment earlier. Because January 1st is a federal holiday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) scheduled the disbursement of SSI funds for January 2026 for Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The maximum federal SSI amounts for 2026 are $994 for an individual, $1,491 for a couple, and $498 for an essential child. Several states add a supplement to these amounts.

Post-1997 Social Security Recipients Dates

The Social Security payment schedule for January 2026 is based on the beneficiary’s birthdate. This system affects those receiving retirement benefits, SSDI, and survivor benefits. The direct deposit dates are as follows:

Born between the 1st and the 10th: Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Born between the 11th and the 20th: Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Born between the 21st and the 31st: Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

There are two notable exceptions to this schedule. First, people who receive both Social Security and SSI generally get their Social Security payment on the 3rd of each month.

In January 2026, the 3rd falls on a Saturday, so it will be paid early, on Friday, January 2. Second, all beneficiaries who began receiving their checks before May 1997 will receive their funds on January 2, regardless of their birthdate.

How to Receive Your Social Security Benefits Faster

The SSA recommends direct deposit to a bank account or a Direct Express prepaid debit card for security and speed. Payments by mail may be delayed by several days. More than 90% of payments are made electronically, a method that speeds up the availability of funds and drastically reduces the risk of theft, loss, or fraud associated with physical checks.

Those who still receive payments by mail can request to switch to direct deposit at any time through the SSA website or by calling the helpline at 1-800-772-1213.

Other Changes That Take Effect in January

Along with the increased benefits, other changes will take effect in 2026. The maximum income subject to Social Security tax will increase, affecting working people. In addition, the earning income limits for beneficiaries who have not yet reached full retirement age will also be adjusted.

Have in mind that the COLA increase may be partially offset by increases in Medicare Part B premiums, the cost of which is automatically deducted from many beneficiaries’ paychecks. The SSA will announce the final 2026 premium to every one of the beneficiaries, since there’s a different number for each one.