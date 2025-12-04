As the year winds down, a bunch of states are putting extra money back in people’s pockets — nothing to do with the IRS, just state-level surplus cash, oil dividends, or inflation-relief programs, yet in the shape of tax refunds.

Some checks are already hitting bank accounts, others will land in December or early January if there’s a slight delay in processing. Amounts vary wildly depending on income, filing status, and how generous your state feels this year.

The full list of U.S. states sending tax refunds

Here’s the current rundown of states that are actively mailing checks or pushing direct deposits in the final stretch of 2025:

State What They’re Calling It Typical Amount You Might Get When It’s Landing Quick Notes / Who Qualifies Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) $1,000 – $1,300-ish Most already out; final batch mid-Dec Lived in AK all 2024, no recent felonies California Middle Class Tax Refund (Round 2) $200 – $1,050 Nov 25 – Dec 20 batch Filed 2023 CA return, still a resident Colorado TABOR Refund $300 – $1,130 (tiered by income) Ongoing through December Anyone who filed Colorado taxes recently Georgia Surplus Tax Rebate $250 single / $500 married Most hitting in December Filed 2023 or 2024 GA return Massachusetts Chapter 62F Refund ~14% of your 2021 state tax liability By Dec 15 for almost everyone Filed MA taxes; automatic if eligible Michigan Expanded Working Families Credit $150 – $600 range Rolling out through December Lower & middle-income earners Minnesota Family Inflation Relief Payment $260 per adult + $260 per child December direct deposits Income limits apply, automatic for most New Jersey ANCHOR Property Tax Benefit $450 average, up to $1,750 Through Dec 31 Homeowners < $150k income, renters too New York Homeowner Inflation Refund Check $150 – $400 Mailing continues into early 2026 Based on 2023 NY return Oregon Oregon Kicker Credit 44% of your 2024 state tax kickback Showing up on Dec refunds Claimed on your 2024 return Virginia 2025 One-Time Rebate $200 single / $400 joint Started October, stragglers in Dec Had a 2024 VA tax liability & filed by Nov 1

Things to consider when claiming tax refunds

While tracking state tax refund programs, I’ve observed several practical aspects that can help residents navigate the process more effectively. For instance, opting for direct deposit typically speeds things up significantly compared to receiving a paper check.

If you’ve already set up direct deposit with your state’s tax department, you can expect the funds to appear in your account days or even weeks earlier than if a check is mailed, as processing and mailing add extra time.

It’s worth noting that this period often sees a rise in scams, as fraudsters take advantage of the anticipation around refunds. Remember, legitimate state agencies will never contact you via unsolicited calls or texts demanding your Social Security number, bank details, or other personal information to “expedite” your payment—such requests are red flags for phishing attempts.