Starting in January 2026, all Social Security beneficiaries in the United States will receive a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), the same percentage across the country. However, the actual impact in dollars will not be the same for everyone: it will depend on the base amount each retiree already receives.

States where workers contributed higher wages for decades—and therefore accumulated higher average benefits—will see monthly increases exceeding $59, while the national average will be around $56.

According to updated data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and projections that include the 2025 and 2026 COLAs, these are the five states leading the ranking of the most generous nominal increases.

Top 5 states with higher retirement COLA increments in 2026

Connecticut ranks as the state with the highest average increase in dollars: about $60.66 extra per month bringing the typical profit to around $2,227. This leadership is no accident; Connecticut boasts a high concentration of professionals in finance, insurance, and technology—sectors that have historically paid high salaries.

Many residents worked in the New York metropolitan area or in Hartford, the “insurance capital of the world,” and delayed retirement to maximize their credit. The state’s high cost of living also incentivized them to contribute as much as possible to their pensions during their working years.

More states with the highest Social Security increases

New Jersey, the perennial runner-up will see an average increase of $60.57 per month, with benefits that will reach approximately $2,224. Proximity to New York and Philadelphia explains much of this advantage: thousands of New Yorkers cross the Hudson River daily to work in Manhattan, earning high incomes in pharmaceuticals, logistics, and financial services.

Furthermore, the state has one of the highest rates of late benefit claims (after age 66-67), which adds up to an extra 8% per year of delay. For many retirees in Newark, Trenton, or the Princeton suburbs, this extra $60 will help offset property taxes that remain among the highest in the country.

This state averages a $2,207 retirement check

In New Hampshire, the increase will be around $60.11, raising the average payment to about $2,207. Known for its “Live Free or Die” slogan and for having no state income or sales tax, Boston attracts wealthy retirees looking to minimize their tax burden.

Many come from Massachusetts or worked in Boston, in industries like high-tech and advanced manufacturing. The absence of pension and Social Security taxes means that every dollar of the COLA goes further here than in neighboring states, making this increase a real relief for those living in expensive rural areas like the Merrimack Valley or near Lake Winnipesaukee.

Although Delaware is one of the smallest states, it surprises with an average increase of $59.97 and benefits that will reach some $2,202. The explanation lies in Wilmington: home to numerous Fortune 500 corporations that take advantage of business-friendly laws.

Decades ago, bankers, corporate lawyers, and executives from DuPont and other major banks amassed six-figure salaries. Today, those retirees enjoy one of the most pension-friendly tax systems in the country—no sales tax and generous retirement exemptions—so the nearly $60 extra from the COLA will be fully felt in their pockets.

Finally, Maryland closes out the top 5 with an average increase of$58.96reaching payments close to $2,165 monthly. Its proximity to Washington, D.C., is an important factor: thousands of federal employees, defense contractors, and workers at agencies like the NSA and NIH have earned high salaries during stable careers.

Counties like Montgomery and Howard are among the wealthiest in the country, and many retirees have delayed their retirement to maximize benefits. Although the cost of living near the capital is high, this increase will especially help those who are now mortgage-free and can allocate the extra money to healthcare or travel.