The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP benefits) is the largest federally funded hunger-relief initiative in the United States, with more than 42 million Americans receiving monthly payments to put quality, nutritious food on their tables.

Formerly known as the “food stamps” program, it is funded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). Texas is one of the states where most of these efforts are focused, as it has more than 3.4 million households (one of the largest populations in a single state).

Texas SNAP benefits: Payment dates, amounts, and more

In the state of Texas, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is responsible for the program’s operations. This commission processes applications, determines applicant eligibility, manages the issuance of benefits, oversees participating businesses, and enforces anti-fraud measures within the system.

It is through this state agency that residents can apply for SNAP benefits, through three different channels to facilitate access:

The official website, YourTexasBenefits.com

At local HHSC offices ( find them here )

) Or by phone call, dialing 2-1-1, then pressing option 2.

In all cases, help is available in English or Spanish, and if you need help in another language, HHSC offices will surely be able to help you.

Basic requirements for SNAP benefits in TX

To apply, among other basic requirements, it is essential to be able to demonstrate permanent residency in Texas and also meet the gross and net income limits established for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Gross monthly income must not exceed approximately 130% of the federal poverty level, while net income must be below 100% of the same level. For a household of four, the maximum monthly gross income is approximately $2,600.

A financial resources assessment is part of the process; these funds should not exceed $3,000 in most cases, rising to $4,500 if the household includes people over 60 or individuals with a certified disability.

After submitting a complete application, HHSC has a maximum of 30 days to process it and schedule an interview with the applicant. In situations deemed critical, where there is extreme food need, the process may be expedited to issue a decision in less than seven days, provided the required exceptional conditions are documented.

The maximum amounts of SNAP benefits applicable in Texas

The maximum monthly amounts for fiscal year 2025 (October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025) are set annually by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and must be adhered to by all participating states and territories. These are the maximum amounts, based on household size:

1 person: $292

2 people: $536

3 people: $768

4 people: $975

5 people: $1,158

6 people: $1,390

7 people: $1,536

8 people: $1,756

Each additional person: +$220

Payment dates for the first 10 days of August

The Texas SNAP benefit payment dates for the first ten days of August 2025, based on the Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number, are as follows:

EDG 00-03: payment on August 1

payment on August 1 EDG 04-06: payment on August 2

payment on August 2 EDG 07-10: payment on August 3

payment on August 3 EDG 11-13: payment on August 4

payment on August 4 EDG 14-17: payment on August 5

payment on August 5 EDG 18-20: payment on August 6

payment on August 6 EDG 21-24: payment on August 7

payment on August 7 EDG 25-27: payment on August 8

payment on August 8 EDG 28-31: payment on August 9

payment on August 9 EDG 32-34: payment on August 10

Benefits are received through an electronic debit card called the Lone Star Card, operated through the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system. This card allows for purchases at authorized supermarkets, participating retail stores, and certain farmers’ markets that accept the EBT system.

Eligible items include fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, dairy products, cereals, non-alcoholic snacks, and seeds for growing food.