The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released updated figures for the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program through 2026, the same that has been done to the rest of the programs and iniciatives run by the SSA..

These annual revisions, which took effect on January 1, adjust key amounts that determine eligibility and benefit amounts for SSDI recipients, following formulas established by law to reflect changes in national average wages and the cost of living. The fundamental medical criteria for defining a disability, however, remain unchanged.

SSDI Income Limits Rise for 2026

The most directly relevant change for claimants is the increase in the threshold that defines Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA). For most people claiming disability benefits, this gross monthly income threshold has risen to $1,690 in 2026.

This is a $70 increase from the $1,620 threshold that was in effect during 2025. This is not an arbitrary amount; it serves as an administrative benchmark. When an individual’s income consistently exceeds the SGA threshold, the SSA assumes that the person is capable of performing substantial gainful employment.

Therefore, they would not meet the legal definition of disability required by the program. “The annual adjustments are essential to maintaining the economic value of the benefits, which are a lifeline for millions of Americans,” an SSA spokesperson explained in an official statement regarding cost-of-living adjustments.

A Different Threshold for Blind People on SSDI

There is one important exception to this general SGA limit. For individuals with statutory blindness, the law recognizes additional challenges in the workplace and establishes a significantly higher income threshold. For this group, the SGA limit for 2026 has been set at $2,830 per month. This figure has also been adjusted upward from $2,700 per month the previous year.

Alongside the SGA limit, another crucial figure governs the Trial Work Period (TWP). This mechanism allows SSDI beneficiaries already receiving payments to prove their ability to work without automatically losing their benefits. For up to nine months (not necessarily consecutive) within a 60-month period, a beneficiary can earn income and continue receiving their full benefit.

By 2026, the revenue threshold that triggers a month’s counting toward this trial period has risen to $1,210 per month. Only when revenue exceeds this amount does the month count as one of the nine trial months. Once those nine months are exhausted, different rules apply, and revenue is assessed to determine if it exceeds the standard SGA threshold.

Adjustments to Work Credits, and Benefits

The monetary adjustments for 2026 go beyond the earning income limits. The value of an earned income credit (or “quarter of coverage”) has also increased. These credits are the unit the SSA uses to measure the work history needed to qualify for benefits.

In 2026, you earn one credit for every $1,890 of income subject to Social Security tax. A worker can accumulate a maximum of four credits per year. The total number required to qualify for SSDI depends on the age at which the individual becomes disabled.

Those already receiving a monthly SSDI pension will see an increase in their amount due to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). Starting in January 2026, all Social Security benefits, including SSDI, have increased by 2.8%.

This adjustment aims to offset the effects of inflation and maintain the purchasing power of the payments. At the same time, the maximum annual income threshold on which Social Security taxes (the contributions that fund the system) are calculated has been raised to $184,500.

A Rising Medicare Premium

One factor that reduces the net benefit that reaches the beneficiary’s pocket is the Medicare Part B premium. After a 24-month waiting period, all SSDI beneficiaries are automatically enrolled in Medicare. The standard monthly premium for Part B in 2026 is $202.90. This charge is deducted directly from the monthly SSDI payment before deposit, resulting in a lower net amount for the policyholder.